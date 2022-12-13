RHONJ: Gia Giudice rocks skintight red leggings and boots at SantaCon

Gia Giudice wears red leggings for a recent event. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice is enjoying the holiday season, and she recently took part in Santacon dressed as an elf.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her costume–which included skintight leggings and boots– on social media. Gia took followers along with her as she filmed the big event held at Fairfield University.

Her cousin is a student at the university, and the pair had tons of fun during Gia’s visit.

They both got dressed up for Santacon, with the 21-year-old opting to go as an elf while her cousin dressed as Santa Clause.

Gia’s elf outfit included red leggings and black combat boots, which she showed to her TikTok followers in the video. She added a pointy green and red hat with attached elf ears, and for the final item, she added a green elf sweater.

The Bravo personality opted for glam makeup with wispy lashes, bold brows, and perfect skin. She also had her long brown hair styled in loose curls and flowing down her shoulders.

Gia Giudice enjoys Santacon at Fairfield University

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a blast with her cousin after they got dressed up for Santacon.

Gia shared a video on TikTok as she put the finishing touches on her outfit and shared her plans for the day.

“Hey guys, so I’m at Santacon at Fairfield University. I’m visiting my cousin Miranda after four years. We finally made it happen,” she said. “It’s Santacon, so let’s have a day.”

Gia was already dressed but added her elf hat on camera.

“Okay, so I’m an elf,” said Gia, as her cousin chimed in, “and I’m Santa.”

“And this is our outfits of the day,” Gia continued.

She then showed the throng of students clad in their Santa hats and other costumes for Santacon. Gia had fun taking jello shots with her cousin and partying the day and night away at the event.

Gia Giudice tackles her acne with Aviclear

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star usually sports flawless skin on TV and on social media, but that’s because her acne is often covered up with makeup.

Gia got honest about battling acne –which got worse during the pandemic– which led her to partner with Cutera Inc using their AviClear system.

AviClear is touted as the first FDA-cleared energy device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, and it requires three treatment sessions for a total of 30 minutes each.

Gia has already done two of the three required treatments and confessed to seeing improvements in her skin already.

Her first treatment was done in November, and a few days ago, she gave a skin update.

"I've already been so impressed with the results and can't wait to see what my skin looks like after all three treatment sessions!" said Gia.

“I’ve already been so impressed with the results and can’t wait to see what my skin looks like after all three treatment sessions!” said Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.