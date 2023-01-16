RHONJ: Gia Giudice pretty in hot pink and tight leather pants for DWTS tour

Gia Giudice stands out in hot pink and leather. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice was front and center with her mom Teresa Giudice to attend the Dancing with the Stars tour that kicked off this month.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a video as she got ready for the show and showed off her hot pink and leather outfit.

Gia was clad in a pink turtleneck top with long sleeves paired with embossed high-waist leather pants that hugged her curves.

She added a pair of black Prada heels and accessorized with a gold double-strand necklace along with stacks of gold bracelets and rings.

In the “get ready with me” video, which has become the norm for Gia on TikTok, the 22-year-old took her followers through her hair and makeup routine.

She opted for nude lips and shimmery lids with rosy cheeks, bold brows, and wispy lashes. She also sported long voluminous waves, which were seen cascading down her back. The final accessory in her ensemble included a pink crocodile Versace handbag.

The Bravo star took a few steps back from the camera to give a proper view of her head-to-toe look and show that she was ready to go.

“part 2 grwm for dwts tour✨,” she captioned the video.

Teresa Giudice cheers on DWTS costars alongside daughter Gia

Teresa Giudice was also stylishly dressed to support her DWTS costars after being voted out of the competition after only two weeks.

Teresa wore tight leather pants paired with a black camisole and a black-and-white blazer. Teresa’s daughter Miliana, who was also wearing leather, stood in between her mom and big sister, Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG shared the group photo on Instagram as the Giudice trio posed with Charlie D’ Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Gabby Windey, and others from the tour.

“Had an amazing night watching @heididamelio, @charlidamelio, @gabby.windey, & the rest of the amazing cast on tour for @dancingwiththestars @mohegansun 🔥,” she captioned the post.

Gia Giudice promotes Island Spa & Sauna

Gia Giudice has built a solid social media following with 877k on Instagram so far. That has created some great business opportunities for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, including paid promotions from reputable brands.

Most recently Gia endorsed Island Spa & Sauna after spending a relaxing day getting pampered at the New Jersey location.

She snapped a photo at the front desk and posted it on Instagram while raving about the services offered at the spa, including a juice bar, cafe, lounge areas, saunas, hot tubs, and more.

There’s “no better way to relax this winter,” noted Gia in her caption while admitting that she had the “best visit.”

“highly recommended!” Gia continued. “Don’t forget that you can still get a total of 15% off their gift cards by using my code GiaIsland at checkout. Head over to their page to learn more! #WannaSauna#IslandSpaPartner.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.