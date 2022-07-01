RHONJ: Gia Giudice parties at a nightclub in crop top and mini skirt

Gia Giudice enjoyed a night out. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice got all dressed up for a night out with her friends and once again the Real Housewives of New Jersey star pulled out all the stops.

The fashionable reality TV personality rocked a stunning yellow outfit for the occasion and showed off plenty of skin in a crop top and mini skirt in celebration of her friend turning 21.

Gia has had an eventful couple of days starting with a summer kickoff party at her home last weekend.

The busy 22-year-old is also filming for the new season of the Bravo show but she found time to take a trip to New York.

Gia Giudice wears bandeau top and mini skirt

Gia Giudice seemingly had a fun night out recently and she shared a photo on social media during the celebration.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in New York to party with a friend who just turned 21 and they got all dressed up for the nightclub.

Gia showed off lots of skin for the occasion in a bright, summery outfit that highlighted her bronze glow.

The budding fashion designer wore a bandeau crop top paired with a matching mini skirt. She added a nude YSL bag and some delicate pieces of jewelry to complete the ensemble.

Gia opted for a simple, dewy makeup look and wore her hair in a middle part, pulled back in a sleek bun.

She captioned the photo, “sistas 21🤍 me and you forever.”

In the image, Gia was all smiles as she posed alongside her friend as they partied the night away at Marquee, a popular New York nightclub.

Gia didn’t add the location in her post, but her friend did–after sharing the same photo on her Instagram page and tagging the RHONJ star.

Gia Giudice is enjoying her time in New York

Gia has been spending some time away from New Jersey and away from her mom and younger sisters—she is an adult, after all.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member seemed to enjoy her time in New York and she made the most of her trip.

A few days ago, the Bravo star caught a game at the Yankees Stadium and she gave us a glimpse of her sporty outfit.

Gia showed her support for the iconic team with a distressed halter top with the NY Yankees logo on the front.

The shirt featured an open back and was held together with silver chains. She paired that with loosely fitted black cargo pants and sneakers and shared a selfie of the outfit on her Instagram Story before leaving for the game.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.