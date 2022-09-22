RHONJ: Gia Giudice looking pretty in mini dress and boots

Gia Giudice wears a mini dress and knee-high boots. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is a big supporter of Pretty Little Thing and she recently modeled some of the brand’s most stylish outfits during a shopping trip.

In a post shared on social media, she rocked a skimpy mini dress paired with white boots, and she added a few other garbs to her fall wardrobe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also previously previewed the newest pieces from Oh Polly during New York Fashion Week, where she was accompanied by her mom Teresa Giudice and her sister Milania.

Gia has been doing a lot of traveling over the past few weeks, and after the recent trip to New York, she headed to Los Angeles for Teresa’s Dancing with the Stars competition.

The 21-year-old has been making the most of her time in the city and she paid a visit to the Pretty Little Thing office in West Hollywood to find some new outfits for the new season.

Gia shared pictures on Instagram and showed us some of the items she picked out during the trip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a day of shopping at the PLT store in California, which had painted pink walls and was decorated with pink and white roses.

The outfit that stood out the most from the batch was a rust-colored mini dress that showed off Gia’s curves. It had a deep neckline and a cutout feature in the front, and she paired the short outfit with white knee-high boots.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia did a half turn with one hand touching the front of her dress as she posed for the photo.

“thank you for having me🛍 @prettylittlething,” Gia captioned the post.

Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a deep-cut bikini top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off a few more pieces and she struck a confident pose in a dark green pantsuit. The outfit featured a pant with a tie hem detail and a cropped jacket which she wore open and paired with a plunging black bikini top and black stilettos.

The Bravo personality gave a back view of the two-piece set while holding on to the rose-covered staircase with one hand.

Gia posted another pantsuit, this time in brown– a perfect color for fall– as she posed in front of a telephone booth filled with roses. The loosely fitted tie-string pant was paired with a matching long-sleeved shirt which she buttoned only in the middle showing off a bit of her midriff.

We didn’t get to see the head-to-toe look for one outfit as the roses blocked the full view of the photo. However, we spotted the belted detail below the bustline and at the waist of the strapless jumpsuit, which also had a side cutout.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.