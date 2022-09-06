RHONJ: Gia Giudice kicks off her heels in denim jumpsuit and bids goodbye to summer

Gia Giudice relaxes in a denim jumpsuit. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice lived her best life this summer, and she’s not ready for it to end. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a post while lounging in a cabana during a day out, and it seems she was reflecting on the past few months.

Gia kicked off her heels for a day of relaxation and questioned if it was time to say goodbye to summer.

The answer to that question is “yes,” but knowing the busy 21-year-old, the next few months will be just as exciting.

For one, Gia can look forward to Season 13 of RHONJ, which wrapped filming weeks ago and will likely premiere before the year ends.

There’s a lot of drama going on in Gia’s family as her uncle Joe Gorga is not on speaking terms with her mom Teresa Giudice.

Last season Gia had it out with Joe for comments he made about her dad Joe Giudice, but some viewers didn’t appreciate the way she spoke to her uncle. Teresa’s eldest daughter also inserted herself in a feud between her mom and Margaret Josephs and people lashed out at Gia for her involvement in that as well.

We’ll have to wait and see if Gia took note of the criticism and stayed away from her mom’s friends this time around.

Gia Giudice says goodbye to summer in a denim jumpsuit

Gia Giudice shared a stylish post on Instagram and she was more covered up than usual. While we’re used to seeing the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in crop tops and mini skirts, this time she opted for a modest outfit.

The photo showed Gia relaxing barefoot under a large cabana with her green heels tossed to the side. She wore an acid-wash jumpsuit with long sleeves, exaggerated shoulders, and double pockets on the top half.

The stylish reality TV personality had her hair in a neat low bun with a middle part. She added large hoop earrings and had her makeup done with nude lips and smokey eyes.

“Is summer really almost over?” she captioned the post.

The setup was part of a professional photoshoot as Gia tagged the photographer and creative director along with her hair and makeup team in the post.

Gia Giudice shares photos from Amsterdam

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star seems to have a love of cabanas because she was cozied up in another one during a trip to Amsterdam.

Gia has been enjoying her European vacation and in one post she was sitting underneath a pink cabana with interesting metal leaf structures serving as the covering.

Gia was casually dressed in ripped jeans, sneakers, and an oversized plaid shirt as she relaxed on the seat.

“love hard and travel often,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.