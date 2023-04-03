RHONJ: Gia Giudice is the queen of bathroom selfies in cool snaps

Gia Giudice is the queen of bathroom selfies, and she recently posted a slew of stylish snaps to prove it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying her spring break, and she’s been keeping her followers updated with some fashionable looks.

Gia hasn’t yet shared where she jetted off to, after taking a well-needed break from her college studies, but wherever it is, she’s having fun.

She posted a bathroom selfie clad in green as she got ready for a beach day. She was clad in a wide-brim hat with a long braid and dark sunglasses.

The green bikini top had a knitted detail on the seams, paired with a tie-string coverup on the bottom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She smiled for the mirror selfie, which was shared on her Instagram Story.

Gia Giudice in a green bikini. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Bravo personality posted another fashionable photo clad in a sheer halter top with white pants and black strappy heels.

She styled her hair in bouncy layers and completed the outfit with a black handbag.

Gia Giudice is stylish in white pants. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia’s black and white ensemble was perfect for a night out while on spring break.

Gia Giudice rocks White Fox on spring break

The reality TV personality has scored some great partnerships thanks to her growing social media presence, and her latest brand partnership is with White Fox.

Gia recently modeled a few swimwear and casual outfits from the brand, which she wore on spring break.

“spring break feat @whitefoxboutique 😍🛍️ ,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She also shared the discount code, “GIA” with her 893,000 Instagram followers.

The female-owned Australian company was founded in 2013 by the duo, Daniel and Georgia, who harnessed social media to grow their brand. Today, White Fox has a large following of 1.9 million on Instagram, and their mission is to inspire girls everywhere to be exactly who they want to be

The company designs everything in-house and they have showrooms in Sydney and LA.

They sell swimwear, accessories, shoes, loungewear, dresses, and other clothing items with sizes ranging from XXS to 2XL. There are lots of sale items for $10 and prices go up to a little over $100.

They have a website and an app for easy shopping with international shipping available.

There’s also a White Fox podcast where they chat with industry faves about fashion and pop culture, and give listeners the inside gossip happening at the White Fox headquarters.

Gia Giudice is not holding back on RHONJ

The Rutgers University student has been going through a lot of family drama between her mom Teresa Giudice and her aunt and uncle, Joe and Melissa Gorga, and it’s all playing out for the world to see.

Usually, the kids would stay out of it, but Gia has become very vocal on the show, and now she’s not holding back. In a previous episode, she blasted Joe and Melissa for claiming they were there for her and her sisters when her mom was in prison and said they only showed up for the cameras.

She also slammed her uncle Joe on social media and called him an opportunist because he posted a video with her dad Joe Giudice.

Gia has been getting some heat for being so vocal, but she’s not done yet. Her mom’s wedding is yet to play out, and with Melissa and Joe skipping the important event, Gia will have a lot to say about that!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.