RHONJ: Gia Giudice is a stunner in velvet for ‘sorority date night’

Gia Giudice is soaking up all the moments of her final year at Rutgers University, and her latest event was a date night put on by her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stunned in a velvet dress worn for the night out with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, and she shared the final look on social media.

At the end of the video, she opted for a stunning maroon minidress with long sleeves and strategically placed cutouts at the neckline and sides.

The dress also had ruched details, and Gia styled the outfit with a black handbag and accessorized it with small gold hoops. Her boyfriend Christain, who also appeared in the video, opted for all black.

Before showing off her outfit, Gia took her followers through the entire process in another one of her get ready with me videos, which she titled, “grwm sorority date night part 2🖤.”

The 22-year-old already had her hair styled in soft waves, which were pinned back while she went through her makeup routine on camera while sharing details about the event.

Gia Giudice enjoys one of her last sorority events before graduation

Gia is only months away from graduating from university, so all these events are somewhat bittersweet.

“I’m so excited for tonight. It’s one of the last date nights we’re going to have cause it’s second semester,” shared the Bravo personality. As for the location of the event, Gia noted that her sorority rented out a venue close to Rutgers University for all their sorority date nights.

Gia’s housemates and their dates also made brief appearances in the video as they scurried about while getting ready.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been extra busy with school over the past few weeks, with lots on her plate before graduation, including two internships.

Gia plans to attend law school after graduation, and she’s currently interning at the Public Defenders Office and Martinez Immigration Firm.

That has been keeping her on a tight schedule during the day, and she has classes at night, but Gia is determined to put in the work needed to set herself up for the future.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Eminence Medical Aesthetics

Along with her school-related events, Gia has some business ventures, including a few brand promotions.

Her most recent one was with Eminence Medical Aesthetics, and she promoted the company on Instagram after undergoing their Coolsculping Elite procedure.

In a shared video that showed Gia getting the service done, the company also shared details about Gia’s treatment.

“We loved treating the beautiful @_giagiudice with Coolsculpting Elite on her abdomen and thighs, where she has some stubborn pockets of fat. It is not uncommon for even active, younger people like Gia to have trouble sculpting certain areas of the body through regular diet and exercise,” they wrote.

Coolsculpting Elite is an FDA-cleared device that is used to permanently freeze away up to 25% of fat cells from certain problem areas. It can be safely performed on most parts of the body, and it does not require any downtime.

The partnership currently boasts a discount with the discount code “Gia to get $500 off your first Coolscultping Elite treatment” with the NJ-based Eminence Medical Aesthetics.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.