Gia Giudice can officially add the title of “model” to her list of talents as she recently participated in a stunning photoshoot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stunned in an edgy white ensemble as she showcased her modeling skills in a fancy Rolls Royce.

Gia’s outfit included a white minidress with silver studs woven into the design. The dress featured long sleeves with large cutouts on the shoulders and cuffed details on the wrists.

It also had a low-cut neckline with thick straps and a corset design on the top. Additionally, the ensemble had two oversized pockets in the front that extended past the hem of the dress and formed a unique design.

The 22-year-old paired the outfit with gold pointy heels, which mimicked the studs on her outfit, and her hair was styled in a low chignon with face-framing pieces in the front.

The makeup artist who worked on the set posted a photo on her Instagram Story and tagged Gia in the post. They also thanked the company that provided the luxury vehicle for the photoshoot.

“Thank you @diamonddrivers_ for providing us with this amazing Rolls Royce,” they wrote.

Gia Giudice steps out of a Rolls Royce. Pic credit: @darianmarie_mua/Instagram

The photoshoot was done for the wedding planning company, Jennifer B Events, who also shared a photo of Gia in the outfit in front of an elaborate floral backdrop.

Jennifer B Events shares a photo with Gia. Pic credit: @jenniferbevents/Instagram

Gia has a lot going on in her life as she’s now in her final year at Rutgers University. She recently started an internship at a law firm, which she hopes will help her to narrow down her area of specialization before she heads off to law school.

As for what else is going on with the RHONJ star and her family, she shared an update some time ago with Bravo and revealed that her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing well and working at a construction company in the Bahamas.

She also dished about how easy it has been to live in her new home with her mom and sisters, as well as their stepdad Luis Ruelas and his son.

Gia, who recorded the video before Luis and Teresa tied the knot, noted that her hope for the future is to “become a very successful lawyer and have a lucrative clothing business on the side, and for my mom and Luis to live happily ever after.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes G.G. x Hazel

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is the founder of the clothing line g.g.est.2001, and the brand has done a few collaborations with Hazel Boutique.

Some time ago, Gia promoted the newest drops from G.G. x Hazel and urged her followers to preorder the merchandise.

Gia modeled items from the electric smiley sets, which included trucker hats and branded sweatshirts in two new styles and colors. She wore a black and white trucker hat as well as a grey hoodie with long sleeves.

“x electric smiley sets // 2 colors // 2 styles preorder starts tonight ♡ stay tuned,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.