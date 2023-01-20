RHONJ: Gia Giudice in sleeveless bodysuit says ‘get ready with me’

Gia Giudice had fun with her family over the holidays, but now the college senior is back at school.

However, that’s not stopping Gia from having fun, and she recently got all dressed up for a night out with her friends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted one of her get-ready-with-me videos, clad in a stylish white bodysuit.

“Grwm night out at school🤍” she captioned the TikTok video.

Gia started the clip already dressed in the white sleeveless bodysuit that hugged her curves, paired with black high-waisted pants that she picked for the outing.

She accessorized the outfit with tiny gold hoops, a delicate gold necklace, and stacks of bracelets.

However, she was bared-faced in the clip, and her hair wasn’t completely done.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice has plans for law school

During the get-ready-with-me video, Gia not only demonstrated her makeup technique but also opened up about her college experience.

While getting glam, she put on foundation, blush, mascara, and dark lipstick and dished about her plans for after her graduation.

Gia is in her final year, and she’s also interning at a law firm, which she hopes will help her narrow down her specialization when she goes to law school.

Before that happens, however, we’ll see the 22-year-old alongside her mom Teresa Giudice in Season 13 of RHONJ, which is set to premiere in February.

Last season, Gia got more screen time than in the past, but that was met with lots of criticism from viewers — for getting too involved in the drama concerning her mom and the other women.

However, we’ll have to wait and see if Gia took the backlash to heart and will take a backseat to the drama. Additionally, we already caught a sneak peek of her first confessional look, and Gia was stunning in the sheer cutout dress that she debuted on TikTok.

Gia Giudice gives an update on her acne journey and promotes AviClear

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got honest about her struggle with acne last year, and she decided to do something about it.

Gia partnered with AviClear a few months ago and started their three-part treatment to help get rid of her acne. She took her Instagram followers along for her first visit, and since then, she’s been keeping them updated.

AviClear is said to be the first and only FDA-cleared laser that treats mild to severe acne, and Gia noted in her second “Skin Update” that she’s happy with the results so far.

Gia shared in her post that she wanted to try “something new to get long-term results that I haven’t been able to get with other acne treatments,” so she opted for AviClear.

“This was my second treatment out of three, so I have one more to go,” shared Gia. “I’ve already been so impressed with the results and can’t wait to see what my skin looks like after all three treatment sessions!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.