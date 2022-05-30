RHONJ: Gia Giudice in skimpy floral bikini is matching in blue with dad Joe Giudice 

Gia Giudice rocks sexy blue bikini. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has been spending quality time with his eldest daughter Gia Giudice who rocked a skimpy blue bikini during one of their beach days.

The 21-year-old jetted off to the Caribbean to hang out with her dad who is no longer allowed in the U.S following his deportation.

Joe was initially sent back to his home country of Italy, but he later relocated to the Bahamas, making it easier for family and friends to visit him. Most recently, Gia made the trek to the Caribbean for a visit, and her dad shared plenty of photos on social media of their time together.

Gia Giudice stuns in skimpy floral bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star left her mom, Teresa Giudice, and three sisters behind to spend some daddy/daughter time with Joe. The duo appeared to have a grand time as they hung out with Joe’s friends and enjoyed a lot of time at the beach.

Joe shared a photo of himself on Instagram while enjoying a day at the pool with Gia.

The blue Caribbean waters added a beautiful backdrop for the photo but it was Gia’s bikini that stole the show as she twinned in blue with her dad.

The young reality TV personality showed off her toned physique in a sexy blue and white bikini with a floral print as she posed in the pool with a drink in her hand.

Gia Giudice is twinning in blue with her dad Joe Giudice

It seems Gia and her dad Joe had the same thing in mind when they planned their beach outfits for the day because the daddy-daughter duo was very coordinated.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star accessorized her skimpy floral bikini with a stylish beige hat to shade herself from the sun, and so did Joe donned a similar hat as well.

Joe’s hat was in a lighter shade of beige than Gia’s, but that’s not where the similarities ended. The dad-of-four also kept on the blue color scheme in a pair of matching swim trunks, and he added dark sunglasses.

The pair looked happy to be spending time together as they both had huge smiles on their faces in the photo.

Joe has seen his four girls several times since his deportation from the U.S where they still reside with their mom Teresa Giudice. However, it might be that the younger girls Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella were busy with school when Gia recently made the trip to see their dad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.