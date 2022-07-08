RHONJ: Gia Giudice in halter top strikes a pose at Yankee Stadium

Gia Giudice takes in some baseball with friends. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice shared photos from her day out with friends as they watched a game at Yankee Stadium. Gia had a great time with friends after participating in the Jersey drama last season.

Viewers didn’t take too well to Gia being so involved, and they bashed the 21-year-old for her involvement in a feud between her mom Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. She also had quite the faceoff with her uncle, Joe Gorga, for his comments about her dad.

That didn’t sit too well with many people either, but Gia is back filming for Season 13, so let’s see how she fares this time.

Meanwhile, the young adult is having loads of fun before she has to deal with the drama and backlash that is sure to come once the new season starts airing.

Gia Giudice in halter top strikes a pose at Yankee Stadium

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several photos on social media from a trip she took to New York. Gia made the most of her time away from home and enjoyed a day at Yankee Stadium.

After spending a day with her friends supporting the historic team, she is officially a Yankee girl, while all decked out in her New York Yankees gear.

Gia rocked a sporty outfit, including a distressed NY branded halter top with edgy chain details. She paired the skimpy top with black cargo pants and black and white sneakers and added a black rocker-chic handbag to complete the ensemble.

The Bravo star had her hair neatly pulled back in a tight bun with a middle part as she took photos with her friends. The images posted to Instagram showed Gia in the stands with three other young women as they posed for pictures in their Yankees hats and shirts.

Gia captioned the post, “Big Yankee girls.”

Gia Giudice recently played a softball game with the RHONJ cast

Hopefully, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star picked up some tips during her visit to Yankee Stadium because she had a game of her own not too long ago.

Gia and her fellow castmates participated in a softball game for charity, and we’ll have to wait and see if she showcases any special skills since it was filmed for the show.

Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice and one of her sisters also participated in the charity event organized by Dolores Catania to raise funds for Maimonides Medical Center.

Gia shared a few photos from the softball match as she posed on the field with her mom and sister, clad in red game shirts and black leggings.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.