RHONJ: Gia Giudice in daisy dukes jokes about being stuck in Nashville before Teresa Giudice’s wedding  

Gia Giudice found herself in quite the predicament mere hours before her mom Teresa Giudice was set to walk down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star almost missed the most important day of her mom’s life after she got stuck in Nashville before the wedding.

Gia was in the Music City for a few days to celebrate the birthday of her cousin who just turned 21. The two enjoyed a party for the birthday girl and spent a night out together as they continued the celebration.

However, Gia’s plan to fly back home in time to see her mom walk down the aisle and marry Luis Ruelas almost didn’t happen. She missed her flight, which was scheduled for Thursday, and was stuck at the Nashville International airport hoping to catch another one.

Luckily, Teresa’s eldest daughter managed to get a flight out of Nashville on Friday morning and she didn’t miss the pre-wedding activities which took place that same day.

After arriving home Gia shared photos from her Nashville trip and joked about the airport mishap.

Gia Giudice wears daisy dukes in Nashville

Despite the stressful situation, now the Real Housewives of New Jersey star can joke about the ordeal after her daughter caught a flight home a day after she had originally planned.

Page Six sources caught Gia at the airport after she arrived too late to board. The 21-year-old begged to be let onto the aircraft but her pleading was in vain. Nonetheless, by the next day, she was back home and now she can make light of the mishap.

Gia shared several photos on Instagram from her time in Nashville including one of her clad in Daisy dukes and a black bodysuit. She also had a plaid shirt tied around her waist and completed the stylish outfit with a black cowgirl hat and black boots as she smiled for the photo.

Gia Giudice jokes about being stuck in Nashville before her mom’s wedding

While it certainly would not have been amusing if Gia was unable to make it to her mom’s wedding, that did not happen.

Teresa had enough issues with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga not showing up, but Gia’s absence would have been devastating.

Luckily, the lavish nuptials which took place on Saturday, August 6 went off without a hitch and Gia looked stunning in her plunging pink bridesmaid dress alongside her sisters.

However, Gia reminisced about her short time in Nashville and the disaster that almost occurred when she missed her flight in her Instagram post.

“Raise your hand if you almost got stuck in Nashville,” she wrote.

