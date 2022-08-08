RHONJ: Gia Giudice in a body-hugging pink dress poses with her sisters

Gia Giudice stuns in pink bridesmaid dress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice was by her mom Teresa Giudice’s side over the weekend as she tied the knot with Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony.

The 21-year-old wore a stunning pink dress as she took on bridesmaids’ duties alongside her three siblings. Teresa referred to her girls as her four maids of honor as they stood by her side on her big day.

This marks the second time the 50-year-old has walked down the aisle, having tied the knot with her kid’s dad Joe Giudice in 1999. However, following their prison sentences, the couple’s marriage could not withstand the test of time, and they eventually divorced.

It was revealed in 2020 that the OG had started dating businessman Luis Ruelas and in October 2021, the pair got engaged. However, they officially became man and wife on Saturday, August 6.

Lots of RHONJ stars, along with several Bravo Housewives, turned up to support the couple – although the wedding wasn’t without its share of drama.

About 24 hours before the event was set to take place, news spread that Teresa‘s brother Joe Giudice and his wife Melissa Gorga had planned to skip the event, and indeed they were absent during the wedding.

Nonetheless, Teresa had the most important people in her life there, her four girls, and they were stunning in their bridesmaid dresses.

Gia Giudice wears a body-hugging bridesmaid dress

Teresa Giudice wasn’t the only one proud to see her four girls dressed in their stunning gowns on her wedding day; her ex-husband Joe Giudice was also a proud dad.

Teresa’s ex-husband shared a photo of Gia and her sisters Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella as they took center stage to deliver their speeches during the wedding.

The Giudice sisters all wore long, pink gowns with slightly different styles.

Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia opted for a dress with a halter neck that showed off her back and also had a plunging neckline. The body-hugging dress had a banded waist and flared at the bottom.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her sisters wore the same hairstyles parted to one side in layered curls with sparkly hair clips.

Gia Giudice and her sisters show off matching robes

Before changing into their stunning pink gowns for Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s lavish wedding, the Giudice sisters donned matching robes.

Gia shared a photo on her Instagram Story after she posed for a photo with her siblings, and they were stunning after getting glam in hair and makeup for the wedding.

They each had on short silk robes in the same shade of pink as their bridesmaid dresses.

The belted robes also had pink fur lining the hemline and the sleeves. The foursome showed off their matching pink pedicures in the cute photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.