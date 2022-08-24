RHONJ: Gia Giudice goes green in bralette and high-slit skirt during European vacation

Gia Giudice wears bralette in Spain. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is still enjoying her European vacation and she posted a fashionable photo from another night out clad in a skimpy green outfit.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey star got tons of compliments on her appearance, there were a few people in the comments who felt she looked different in the photo and bashed her for having more plastic surgery.

Gia admitted to getting a nose job back in 2020 after she looked noticeably different in some of her photos.

She confessed that she had been insecure about her nose for quite some time and was happy and more comfortable in her skin after going under the knife. Her mom, Teresa Giudice, was also in support of her eldest daughter’s decision and later got her nose done by the same surgeon who worked on Gia.

Since the surgery, Gia has not fessed up to any other surgery, but people continue to comment on her appearance.

The 21-year-old does like to keep up with the latest cosmetic innovations, and she often shares those visits with her social media followers. Gia’s beauty treatments might be to blame for why people are convinced that she’s gone under the knife again.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice goes green in a skimpy outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared a photo from a night out in Ibiza, Spain, as she continues to explore Europe with her sister Gabriella Giudice.

During a night out, Gia wore a green silk skirt with a thigh-high slit worn with a matching silk shirt that hung loosely off her shoulders. She added a white bralette and completed the ensemble with clear heels and a nude bag.

She had her hair parted down the middle with long beach waves flowing down her shoulders.

Gia Giudice bashed for her appearance

Amidst the complimentary messages, some people were criticizing the Real Housewives of New Jersey star for her appearance.

“While you are a very beautiful girl you look nothing like you use to. You were beautiful then too. No need for all the surgeries but whatever makes you feel better,” said one critic.

“Easy on the surgery! you look ridiculous,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “You’re a naturally BEAUTIFUL girl! Those eyes are to die for! Ease up on all the other added “enhancements!”.. a beaut like you doesn’t need them.. it makes 21 look way older …embrace the natural you! She’s ADORABLE!!”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

One shady commenter wrote, “You look good for 48.”

“What’s wrong with young girls now days?” questioned someone else. “It looks like GIa did some transformation to her face. It does make her look old and not as pretty as she really is. What a pity!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.