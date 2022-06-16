RHONJ: Gia Giudice goes glam in sexy bustier top for night out

Gia Giudice rocks a strapless top for a night out. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice had a night out with her friends recently and she rocked a gorgeous outfit for the occasion.

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter is officially all grown up and she’s becoming quite the fashionista.

Gia has her own clothing line g.g.est.2001 inspired by her viral, Sad Song. While the clothing line started with sweatshirts she plans to branch out with matching sets and sweatpants.

The budding fashion designer also has plans to create her own line of denim for curvy bodies.

Gia Giudice goes glam in a sexy bustier top for a night out

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo from her recent night out and she went glam in stunning makeup that made her eyes pop.

Gia opted for a soft glam look with nude lips and dark brows and she wore her shoulder-length hair in a simple middle part for the occasion.

As for her outfit, the 21-year-old dressed to impress in a strapless corset top that showed off her tan. Gia was recently in the Caribbean with her dad Joe Giudice and the daddy-daughter duo hit the beaches and enjoyed their time together soaking up the sun.

Gia has since returned to New Jersey but she still has a beautiful tan that looked lovely against the nude-colored top that she sported for the night. The bustier top accentuated Gia’s small waist and had crisscross cutout details in the front.

In the selfie that Gia posted to her Instagram Story, we didn’t see the full ensemble but she paired the top with jeans and accessorized the outfit with a delicate gold necklace.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice wants to create her own line of denim

As seen in the Instagram photo Gia’s jeans appeared loose around the waistline– a problem she has experienced many times and wants to remedy with her own line of denim.

While talking about the issue last year, Gia explained to Bravo why she wants to create the perfect denim for curvy women.

“I have a big butt, a small waist, and I have smaller legs, but I’m not a twig, let’s just say that,” explained Gia. “My body is very curvy, and denim is very difficult for me because if I get, for example, a 25, they’ll fit my legs and then be huge in my waist.”

Gia, who rocks denim all the time–sometimes opting for stylish jeans or daisy dukes–is hoping that her line of jeans will address the issue faced by women worldwide.

“I would love to just create the perfect denim that works for curvy bodies,” she noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.