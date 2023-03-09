Gia Giudice is enjoying her last moments as a senior at Rutger’s University, and it won’t be long before she bids goodbye to her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently attended an event, and the theme was futuristic.

Gia and some of her fellow sorors posed in front of a large group with a huge banner hanging in the back that read, “The Future is ZTA.”

The girls were all dressed in the same white, sleeveless crop tops and space-age sunglasses.

Gia paired her top with black nylon joggers, and she added a black handbag to the ensemble.

She styled her hair with two small parts at the front and the rest flowing down her shoulders.

The 22-year-old posted the group photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “future is zta 👽 #bidday.”

Gia Giudice is a proud sorority girl

A few days ago, Gia got dressed up for a sorority date night with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael.

However, it seems the aspiring lawyer is already feeling nostalgic as she recently shared a throwback photo from an event back in February.

The photo showed Gia clad in a blue bodycon dress alongside her sorority sisters, who also wore blue.

The college students were all dressed up for the final night of recruitment, known as the preference round.

Gia shared the stunning images on Instagram and captioned the post, “the end is near💙.”

That “end” is her college life, and time is quickly winding down for the reality TV personality.

Gia Giudice has big plans for after college

The busy college student has been setting herself up for a career in law after she’s done with university.

While in her final year, she has two internships keeping her busy. Gia is currently interning at Martinez Immigration Firm and the Public Defenders Office.

After graduation, Gia plans to attend law school, and some time ago, she told Page Six that her dad Joe Giudice is her main motivation for that.

Joe was deported to his birth country of Italy after serving jail time in the U.S., and although he now resides in the Bahamas, Gia has not given up hope of having him return to America someday.

Gia hopes to have his case evaluated, noting that he is not a flight risk or a threat to society.

“I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there,” she reasoned.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes SCP Auto Detailing

Gia refreshed her white Mercedes last year, and she was happy with the services of SCP Auto Detailing, so she gave them a shout-out on Instagram.

“Thank you!! @scpautodetailing for freshening up my ride🖤,” she captioned the post.

The company is located in Newark, New Jersey, and they offer mobile detailing services. They provide ceramic coating, paint corrections, details, washes, paintless dent removal, and other services.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.