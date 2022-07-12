RHONJ: Gia Giudice flaunts her curves in a skimpy bikini during a weekend getaway

Gia Giudice wears skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice was on big sister duties over the weekend but she took some time to soak up the sun and enjoyed a day at the beach.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on social media while clad in a skimpy blue bikini with the beach serving as the perfect backdrop.

Gia spent a few days in Hollywood, Florida over the past few days to support her sister Audriana Giudice. The youngest Giudice sister competed in a dance competition, and her big sister and her mom Teresa Giudice showed up to cheer on the 13-year-old.

However, after the event, Gia took some time to enjoy the short getaway before heading back home to New Jersey.

Gia Giudice flaunts her curves in blue bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a beach day and shared a photo from her “amazing weekend getaway.”

Gia stayed at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Florida and she enjoyed the resort’s amenities, the beach being one of them.

In a photo shared on Instagram Gia posed on the deck in her bikini before heading out to enjoy the beach. The skimpy blue swimwear featured a triangle top with circular gold rings on the straps and in the center. The matching bikini bottom also featured gold rings.

The 22-year-old wore a gold necklace that spelled out her name as her bleach blond hair flowed loosely in the wind. She had both arms on the balcony with one leg pointing forward as she posed for the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gia captioned the post, “Thank you Diplomat Beach Resort for an amazing weekend getaway.”

Gia Giudice on big sister duty to support Audriana

Gia was on big sister duty over the weekend, and she showed up to support her youngest sister Audriana at the American Dance Awards.

The talented young performer participated in a major competition and made her family proud by placing in the top 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a fashionable outfit for the occasion– a floral cutout dress with a peephole and high side slits. She posted a photo after snapping it up backstage with Audriana.

Gia also wrote a sweet message for her sister after traveling from Jersey to Florida to support her.

“You are so incredibly talented and make me smile ear to ear every time I watch you dance! my little rockstar! proud big sis moment,” wrote Gia in her Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.