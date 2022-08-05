RHONJ: Gia Giudice enjoys Nashville nights in floral mini dress and cowgirl boots

Gia Giudice wears a mini dress while out in Nashville. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice recently headed to Nashville to celebrate her cousin’s 21st birthday and she marked the occasion in style.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was excited to bring out her inner cowgirl as her birthday attire included a floral mini dress, white knee-high boots, and a brown cowgirl hat.

The cousins shared matching smiles as they showed off their stylish outfits and posed for a photo together. The young adults were enjoying their night out, now that Gia’s cousin can legally drink.

Prior to that, the Bravo star celebrated her cousin’s birthday at a small shindig where she donned another cowgirl-inspired outfit.

Gia will have to head back home to Jersey very soon as her mom Teresa Giudice is tying the knot with Luis Ruelas this weekend. In a matter of hours, the OG will get married for a second time after her divorce from Gia’s dad Joe Giudice.

However, the 21-year-old had other things on her mind while in Nashville.

Gia Giudice in floral mini and cowgirl boots

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got fashionable in Nashville and she added a bit of flair to her usual girly style.

Gia enjoyed a fun night out with her cousin in celebration of her turning 21 and she got all dressed up for the occasion. She donned a floral mini dress with a corset-style bodice and a tie string at the neck.

She styled the outfit with white, knee-high boots and a white crossbody bag. The reality TV personality added gold jewelry and she topped off her look with a brown cowgirl hat.

Gia posted photos from her night out in the colorful ensemble as she posed for a solo photo with one hand on her leg and in another image she had her arm around her cousin as they smiled for the camera.

“Best friends 21. My cousin can finally come out with me!” she captioned the post.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice has been enjoying Nashville

Gia has been spending quality time with her cousin as she recently attended a birthday party in her honor.

She donned another colorful outfit for the celebration, this time an orange mini dress and another cowgirl hat. She also styled the dress with the same white boots she rocked for the night out.

Meanwhile, Gia will be wearing a more formal dress over the weekend as she walks down the aisle as a bridesmaid for her mom Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

We have no idea what style or colors the OG chose for her bridesmaids, but we know that all four of Teresa’s daughters, as well as two of her Jersey castmates, were chosen to be in the bridal party for what will surely be a grand event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.