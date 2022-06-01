RHONJ: Gia Giudice dances on a pole in daisy dukes

Gia Giudice rocks daisy dukes while dancing on a pole. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice had a lot of fun hanging out with her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas. Joe recently shared a video of his eldest daughter swinging on a pole during a night out while rocking daisy dukes and a belly-baring top.

Gia recently took a trip to the Caribbean minus her three younger sisters for some solo daddy-daughter bonding time, and Joe has been sharing their moments online.

However, his latest post with Gia is not sitting well with some people who are calling the video cringeworthy.

Gia Giudice dances on a pole in daisy dukes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun night out with dad at a local bar in the Bahamas.

Gia was clad in daisy dukes, a belly-baring top, and sandals for the occasion with her dad. She also wore a blue and white floral bikini underneath her knitted top so that they could hit the beach at any given moment.

In the video, the DJ could be seen in the background, and as the music blasted Joe turned the camera to Gia and said “Okay Gia do it again.”

Gia laughingly grabbed the metal pole that was in the middle of the restaurant and spun around. Joe’s voice could be heard laughing as Gia did a twirl and when her legs touched the pole, he told her “Don’t put your legs on there.”

The pole dancing was just a funny moment between the father-daughter duo, but not everyone was amused after Joe posted the short clip on Instagram.

Joe Giudice blasted for Gia Giudice’s pole dancing

After posting the video on his Instagram page, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a slew of comments from his social media followers.

Many people slammed Joe for encouraging Gia to dance on a pole and they called it “gross” and “cringeworthy.

“This is a little cringy. Watching your daughter on a pole, ” wrote one Instagram user.

“Joe your job is to keep her off the poll?” said someone else.

Another person questioned, “What dad asks their daughter to pole dance?”

Another commenter noted, “Telling your daughter to go on a pole is gross.”

Many of the comments were along those lines, although others expressed that the video of Gia dancing on a pole was just for fun.

“She has so much fun with her dad! I love it! They’re such good sports!” reasoned someone else.

“Omg ppl calm down it’s all in fun,” responded another Instagram user after seeing the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.