RHONJ : Gia Giudice crosses legs in pink cowgirl boots and plaid miniskirt

Gia Giudice wears cowgirl boots and a miniskirt. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice has her sights set on being a respected fashion designer and now has another collaboration under her belt.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her latest design — a crew neck sweatshirt — styling it perfectly with a mini skirt and pink cowgirl boots.

In photos posted on social media, Gia crossed her legs for a stunning pose giving a good look at the metallic pink boots.

The pointy-toed footwear matched her pleated miniskirt in a plaid print in shades of pink, grey, and blue.

She paired the boots and skirt with the top from the recent collaboration with her brand g.g. est. 2001 and Hazel Boutique. The newest addition is a cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves and a crew neck with GG X HAZEL written on the front in pink.

Gia showed her fans how to style the item as she posed on a chair to show off the ensemble.

Her hair was parted down the middle, with lush curls flowing down her shoulders. She kept her makeup simple with matte pink lipstick, wispy lashes, and neat brows.

Gia Giudice wears a miniskirt to show off her new design

The photo was posted on the Instagram page for g.g.est. 2001 while promoting the new design.

“♡ 𝑔𝑔 𝓍 𝒽𝒶𝓏𝑒𝓁 𝓅𝓁𝒶𝒾𝒹 𝒸𝓇𝑒𝓌 𝓃𝑒𝒸𝓀 // 𝒶𝓋𝒶𝒾𝓁𝒶𝒷𝓁𝑒 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓅𝓇𝑒𝑜𝓇𝒹𝑒𝓇 𝒽𝒶𝓏𝑒𝓁𝒷𝑜𝓊𝓉𝒾𝓆𝓊𝑒.𝒸𝑜𝓂 ♡,” Gia wrote in the Instagram caption.

While Gia is busy with her many business endeavors, she’s on a fabulous getaway with her family and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael.

She recently shared a get ready with me video on TikTok as she prepared for her first night out while on vacation.

Gia chose a body-hugging brown dress with front cutouts as the perfect option for dinner with her family.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes her latest collaboration

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been heavily promoting her latest collaboration with Hazel Boutique, a brand she’s been affiliated with for a few years.

She recently modeled the crew neck sweatshirt but styled it a little differently. Instead of the miniskirt and boots, Gia showed her Instagram followers that the top could also be worn for a casual occasion. She styled it with loosely fitted denim pants with large pockets and a pair of sneakers.

A few months ago, Gia collaborated with Hazel Boutique for her I Like Our Odds line, drawstring shorts, and matching hoodie sets.

The items dropped back in July and were sold exclusively on Hazelboutique.com. The newest addition is available on the website and a few other times from Gia’s g.g.est.2001 clothing line.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.