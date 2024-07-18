RHONJ fans slam ‘money hungry’ Teresa Giudice over podcast and merchandise

Teresa Giudice is charting a new course as her future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains uncertain.

The reality TV veteran teased a merchandise drop for her podcast, Turning the Tables by Teresa Giudice, earlier this week.

After some criticism, the 52-year-old declared “I love my merch” in a new Instagram post.

“You will too,” she warned.

Naturally, fans had some things to say about that in the comments section, and it wasn’t exactly positive.

The podcast has been the topic of much debate recently, partly due to the demise of her prior effort, Namaste B$tches.

Teresa’s social media posts always have opinionated fans

However, Teresa’s social media posts typically come with the caveat that there will be countless comments from opinionated fans.

One critic said, “You’re so money hungry since your own husband doesn’t have a real job.”

Another critic accused Teresa of being a “52 year old woman that never grew out of high school mean girl behavior.”

“You need to grow up and become a responsible adult and admit you have faults,” the commenter added.

Another fan claimed that Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, “was the only one there” for her when she was in prison.

“Totally wrong comments on her ignorant podcast,” the fan doubled down.

Of course, Teresa and Joe have had a rocky relationship for several years.

Much to the dismay of viewers, it has been televised.

Teresa Giudice has been on TV for many years

By extension, Teresa has also gone to war with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, which has negatively impacted the show.

Due to the feuding family members, the series is stuck in a bit of a rut.

Many cast members won’t film with one another, which has made the two sides feel like passing ships in the night.

The series lacks the cohesion it once had, and without a shakeup, it probably won’t last much longer.

It’s no surprise that Teresa will leave the show if her contract is not renewed for Season 15.

It was revealed earlier this year that she would be part of the cast of House of Villains Season 2, which will premiere in the fall.

As one of reality TV’s biggest villains for 15 years, it will be fun to see what she brings to the table when she goes up against other people on her level.

We don’t know what’s coming up for Teresa’s storyline on RHONJ because recent teasers have been hyping up a Rails Steak House fight to end the season, and that seems more geared towards feuding cast members Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.