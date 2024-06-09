RHONJ fans slam Joe Gorga as ‘tacky’ and ‘sad’ for major Teresa Giudice shade

Joe Gorga knew exactly what he was doing with a recent birthday post for his sister-in-law, Lysa Simpson and now he’s getting dragged online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans instantly realized that Joe was throwing major shade at his estranged sister, Teresa Giudice and they took to the comments to call him out.

We all know the current situation between Joe and Teresa.

The brother-sister duo, along with Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga, swore to cut ties with each other at the Season 13 reunion, and they’ve stayed true to their word.

The Gorgas filmed Season 14 keeping their distance from Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, even when they had to be at group events together.

The entire cast came together for Dolores Catania’s annual softball charity game and we witnessed the tense moment with Teresa, Gia, Melissa, and Joe in the same room.

The two sides didn’t speak to each other, but Joe recently made a dig at Teresa, which is sure to add more flame to their fiery relationship.

Joe Gorga celebrates his ‘sister’ but it’s not Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ star is very close to Melissa’s mom and sisters and he has lots of photos posted online with his in-laws.

It wasn’t surprising that Joe shared a birthday post for his sister-in-law Lysa over the weekend, but his caption was a head-turner.

The post featured images of Lysa and Joe throughout the years with the caption, “Happy birthday to my amazing sister! You are beautiful inside and out! Love you #sister #family #love @lysasimpson.”

RHONJ fans drag Joe Gorga over his shady post

After the post was shared online, it didn’t take long for RHONJ fans to drag Joe calling him “sad” and “tacky” for throwing shade at his sister.

“Sister IN LAW. You only have one real sister… never forget it. No matter how hard your wife tries to make you to,” retorted a commenter.

“Tacky AF,” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s pretty sad when you go out of your way to hurt your real sister no matter how much animosity is between both of you…”

Another commenter said, “I’ve never been a fan of Teresa but she doesn’t pull this crap. Seriously grow up, you’re hurting your children and your wife is getting off on it. It’s deranged! Your parents are rolling over, shame.”

“Joe you’re sad man,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

For those saying that Teresa would never do what Joe did, clearly, you haven’t been following the OG online.

Monsters and Critics have proof that the mom of four has done exactly what her brother did, but her shady post was aimed at Melissa.

Teresa shared a 2023 birthday tribute to Luis’s sister Veronica writing, “Happy birthday to the sister I’ve always dreamed of.”

It seems Teresa and Joe have more in common than they realize.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.