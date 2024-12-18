RHONJ fans slam Dolores Catania’s claim about Teresa Giudice: ‘We don’t believe you’

In a recent interview, Dolores Catania opened up about her friendship with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, but was she honest?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers call out the brunette beauty as she continues playing Switzerland among the feuding sisters-in-law.

Dolores said the OG has no issues with her being close to Melissa since she was friends with both before their fallout.

She also made a statement that had RHONJ fans looking at her sideways—claiming the mom of four doesn’t tell anyone who to be friends with.

RHONJ fans quickly responded to Dolores’ remark, bluntly telling her, “We don’t believe you.”

Viewers are convinced that Dolores is afraid of the OG, but she’s obviously not scared enough to sever ties with Melissa, whether Teresa likes it or not!

We know that the Turning the Tables star doesn’t like her friends cozying up to her enemies, and right now, Melissa is enemy number one.

Dolores Catania talks about staying friends with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ star spoke with DailyMail.com about the feud between Teresa and Melissa, with her caught directly in the middle.

Dolores has always appeared to be Team Teresa, but despite the duo’s relationship-ending feud, she has not cut Melissa out of her life.

“There’s no reason for me not to be friends with Melissa,” she told the media outlet. “I was there from the beginning, and I’ve been friends with them through their ins and outs.”

Dolores also claimed that Teresa is not upset with her decision to remain friends with the mom of three.

“Teresa is not one to really tell someone who to be friends with,” she exclaimed. “I’m sure she doesn’t love it, but she doesn’t hate it either.”

The 53-year-old reasoned that picking sides is never a good idea because she’ll be left out in the cold if they reconcile.

Of course, we know there’s zero chance Teresa and Melissa will end their feud, but generally speaking, Dolores’ point is valid.

RHONJ fans tell Dolores, ‘We don’t believe you’

The TikTok video has already garnered many responses, with RHONJ fans commenting on Dolores’ claims about Teresa.

“Teresa isn’t one to tell someone who they can be friends with??? Lol,” a commenter laughingly questioned.

“Teresa tells everybody who to be friends with 😂,” exclaimed someone else.

One TikTok user said, “I like Dolores but she knows Teresa is one to tell ppl who than can like.”

Another added, “Dolores, we don’t believe you.”

“I’m over Delores!!! She’s scared of Theresa. There’s something for sure,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @dailymailshowbiz/TikTok

Do you believe Dolores’ remark about Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.