RHONJ fans side with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin as teaser shows confrontation with Danielle

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are going in on Danielle Cabral over a scene that will air in Episode 5.

Many people are siding with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin after the clip shows a confrontation between the duo and Danielle.

The second season RHONJ star missed out on a puppy party held at Jennifer’s house in the last episode.

She was a hot topic at the event as Jennifer invited hairstylist Lina Kidis who had a gripe to air on camera against Danielle.

Word got back to the mom of two that her friends sat by and allowed her name to be dragged through the mud by Lina.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The teaser shows Danielle confronting the pair about not having her back during the conversation with Lina.

Danielle Cabral confronts Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin in RHONJ sneak peek

Get ready for a confrontation between Danielle, Teresa, and Jennifer when the new episode airs on Sunday night.

In the sneak peek, the women gather for an event and Danielle confronts her friends.

“I was told that there’s was somebody that you brought to the party that talked s**t about me, and who you guys allowed to talk s**t about me,” she says.

The women discuss Lina’s issues with Danielle, but the outspoken newbie doubles down on how she treated Lina at her event. Her only concern was Jennifer and Teresa not defending her against the stylist.

“Hearing that somebody was talking so bad about me at your house who’s so insignificant… I just feel like you should be defending me,” Danielle tells them.

Teresa isn’t having it though, and retorts, “I don’t know what you guys did so don’t come at me saying ‘you should’ve stuck up for me.’ I don’t know what you had going on with her.”

RHONJ viewers side with Teresa and Jennifer

After the Episode 5 teaser aired, RHONJ viewers jumped in the comments to sound off on the conversation as Danielle states, “The issue is that two of my friends are allowing somebody else to come in and talk sh**t about me.”

“You let Melissa and Rachel speak poorly about Teresa and you expect them to defend you? What is there to defend…” questioned a commenter.

“But when Marge calls Teresa garbage in front of Danielle she said nothing. When the Fupas talking 💩 about Teresa, Danielle said nothing,” exclaimed someone else.

One viewer said, “Danielle hush. You let Marge and Rachel drag Teresa and didn’t stick up for her. You stayed quiet in which Jen and Teresa did.”

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

“And the crazy thing is the girl never spoke bad about Danielle she spoke her experience!” someone else chimed in. “Same as the rest of them do when it comes to Tre & Jennifer.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.