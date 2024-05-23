RHONJ fans say Luis and Teresa look like ‘cartoon characters’ in recent photos

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are getting clowned online after sharing photos from a recent birthday dinner.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned 52 over the weekend, and she celebrated the occasion with Luis and her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.

Teresa posted several snaps from their night out, showing off her fancy birthday cake and leather outfit as she matched with Luis who was stylish in his all-black ensemble.

However, it was Teresa and Luis’s physical appearance that people were focused on.

While we spotted some positive comments in the mix, not surprisingly, the post was also littered with criticism.

Critics mocked the duo’s milky white teeth and accused them of looking like mannequins and “cartoon characters.”

It was a fun celebration for the birthday girl as she rang in her birthday with two of her favorite people, Gia and Luis — while the couple’s other kids were noticeably absent from the shindig.

The RHONJ star posted photos from their night out at a fancy restaurant in the Garden in State.

“Birthday Celebration 🎂🍾🎉🎈🩵@palermos.bakery cake @freddystoreofficial metallic jeans,” she captioned the post.

That wasn’t the only celebration that Teresa had for her birthday, she and Luis also enjoyed a double date with her bestie, Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin.

Luis posted snaps from that night out as well, along with a sweet message for his wife.

“Happiest of birthdays to my stunning wife!!! Celebrating you today and always ❤️ ❤️#happybirthday #loveyoutthemoonandback,” wrote the New Jersey businessman.

After the birthday photos were posted online, RHONJ fans took to the comments to roast the couple.

“Hahaha. All I saw was filters and teeth, my lord, teeth is all I actually see this season 😂😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Their teeth could light up a power plant. What a joke there are. How sad they can’t see how ridiculous they look,” said someone else.

One commenter laughingly asked, “Is my eyes deceiving me? Does the creep have a huge head and tiny legs?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Someone exclaimed, “They look like two mannequins.”

Another Instagram user stated, “They look like cartoon characters. all head no bodies. ridiculous.”

So far Teresa’s post has racked up over 16,000 likes and more than 500 comments, with familiar faces such as Jackie Goldschneider, Gia, and Luis jumping in the comments to show the birthday girl some love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.