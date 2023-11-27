RHONJ fans say Jackie Goldschneider ‘sold’ her ‘soul’ after holiday party with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Jackie Goldschneider has spent years being enemies with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, but they have now become her new alliance, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are not happy about it.

The mom of four is being bashed online and accused of selling her soul amid her budding friendship with the controversial duo.

Months ago, we noticed that Jackie was liking and commenting on photos of Teresa on social media and that the OG was doing the same.

Rumors soon emerged that Jackie and her ex-nemesis were getting close while filming Season 14, and since then, we’ve seen several photos of them together.

Usually, we would see Jackie hanging with her besties Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, but things have taken a surprising turn since the dramatic Season 13 reunion.

Jackie and Margaret are at odds, and admittedly, The Weight of Beautiful author is not as close to Melissa as she once was.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem Jackie is missing her former friends because she’s having the time of her life with her new alliance.

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys holiday party with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice

Jennifer Aydin recently held a fancy holiday party, and Jackie Goldschneider snagged an invite.

The RHONJ star posted photos on Instagram from the event, which showed her hobnobbing with Teresa and Jennifer and snapping pictures.

“Sugar and spice and everything wrapped nice! Thank you, @jenniferaydin for such a great kick off to the holiday season! 💕🎄🍷,” Jackie captioned the post.

RHONJ fans blast Jackie Goldschneider for selling her soul

Jackie’s post has been garnering a lot of responses on Instagram, and they’re not all good.

While the Trehuggers are seemingly happy to have one more person on the team, usually Jennifer and Teresa, against everyone, many RHONJ fans are unhappy about this new alliance.

The comment section was filled with angry fans who felt Jackie sold her soul for team Jen and Tre so that she could get more camera time.

“Welp you sold your soul,” wrote one commenter.

“No longer a fan,” added someone else. “This girl treated you like garbage for years and it’s clear you’ve moved to her side for more air time. Super weird.”

One RHONJ fan called Jackie the “Biggest sell out in reality television.”

One Instagram user said, “Booo 👎🏼, totally disappointed with your present choice of friends, Jackie!”

Another added, “Jackie you sold your soul to devils. I lost all respect for you. Will do anything to get full time status.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.