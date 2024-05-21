RHONJ fans drag Joe Gorga as he throws shade at Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga knows better than to throw shade at Teresa Giudice because the Trehuggers are always ready to pounce.

However, Joe has never been one to shy away from drama and he’s just found himself in the middle of one.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a shady caption seemingly aimed at his estranged sister.

He claimed that the key to happiness is to stay away from “Idiots” hinting that his life has been great since parting ways with Teresa.

It didn’t take long for the critics to chime in, as they blasted Joe for this shady post.

They also threw major shade right back at the dad of three, noting that the term was more fitting for him.

Joe’s latest post is garnering lots of chatter on his Instagram page after he shared another one of his deep quotes.

The snap showed a dressed-up Joe clad in dark sunglasses as he posed for a selfie inside a restaurant.

“I found the key to happiness. Stay away from idiots,” wrote the RHONJ star on the photo, adding in his caption, “It’s so simple. Do you agree?”

Joe and Teresa have kept their promise to stay away from each other since the Season 13 reunion.

The brother-sister duo filmed Season 14 without any interaction from what we’ve heard.

We’re three episodes into the new season and so far there’s been no communication between the Gorgas and Teresa.

They were all invited to Jenn Fessler’s birthday party where they saw each other for the first time since the reunion showdown.

All eyes were on Melissa, Joe, and Teresa as party-goers looked in anticipation for another tense faceoff, but that never happened.

Teresa was busy arguing with John Fuda, and as for Joe and Melissa, they kept their distance and partied the night away as if the OG wasn’t even in the room.

However, while Joe has nothing to say to his sister in person, he’s certainly not afraid to throw shade at her on social media.

After posting the shady comment about staying away from idiots, and asking his Instagram followers to chime in, RHONJ viewers did just that!

“I guess you’d have to stay away from your wife and your own self then huh?” retorted a commenter.

“How do you manage to keep away from yourself? Asking for a friend,” reiterated someone else.

One person also told Joe, “Guess you should get a divorce then.”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

An Instagram user said, “Wow, throwing shots at your sister on social media. Smh.”

Another added, “If you really wanted to stay away… you’d quit the show and move on already smh 🤦‍♀️ let’s be real Joey … you love the attention and drama… just admit it!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.