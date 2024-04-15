RHONJ fans drag ‘desperate’ Jackie Goldschneider for partying with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Jackie Goldschneider partied with Teresa Giudice at Jennifer Aydin’s birthday shindig, but now she’s getting dragged online for being “desperate.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are less than thrilled with Jackie’s new alliance, and they blasted her on social media.

Viewers will soon see how that unexpected friendship was forged when the show returns in the next few weeks.

The Season 14 trailer shows Jackie’s former bestie, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Joseph’s reaction after she tossed them to the side to join forces with Jennifer and Teresa.

In one scene, Margaret dubbed her “Jackie Judas Goldschneider,” and fans of the show agree.

After the mom of four shared photos with her new BFFs, people took to the comments to bash her.

Jackie Goldschneider parties with former enemies Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Jackie shared several photos from her night out with birthday girl Jennifer Aydin, who threw a grand bash to celebrate the occasion.

The first snap showed Jennifer flanked by Jackie on one side and Teresa on the other as they posed for a photo.

Another photo showed Jackie and Jennifer with their husbands, and another snap featured Jackie and Teresa.

“A night of pure FUN, dancing, drinking, and celebrating with great friends!” wrote Jackie in the Instagram caption.

“@jenniferaydin you know how to throw a party! Loved being there to celebrate your (early) birthday. Cheers to more good times together 🎂❤️🥳🎂❤️.”

RHONJ fans drag Jackie Goldschneider on social media

After Jackie posted several photos from Jennifer’s party, RHONJ fans couldn’t wait to drag her.

“Never took Jackie for a pick me but I guess she fooled the hell outta me,” said one commenter.

“She’s been inducted into the mean girls club, what an example to set for your children. And Evan going along with it, not a man… my opinion 😉,” said someone else.

“Wtf?????” exclaimed someone else. “Teresa brings ratings. Jennifer learned that real fast. And buddied up. Jackie is doing the same thing. So she can stay relevant. Sell your soul to the devil for what???????? Disappointing.”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

“Wow After all those mean things those women did and said about her, she’s hanging out with them. That says a lot,” wrote an Instagram commenter.

One RHONJ viewer wrote, “I was soooooooo on Jackies side…but she lost me…I guess being a REALITY STAR is more important than her OWN CONVICTIONS…being friends with Theresa…desperate…girl PLEASE!!!…🤔.”

What do you think of Jackie’s new friendship with Teresa and Jennifer? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.