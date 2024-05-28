RHONJ fans applaud Danielle Cabral’s husband for this ‘Kardashian moment’ on their anniversary

Danielle and her husband, Nate Cabral, are working hard for the title of cutest couple on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and their sweet anniversary gesture might have just catapulted them to the top of the list.

The pair celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Memorial Day, and Nate pulled out all the stops to impress his wife.

A clip on social media showed Danielle getting emotional after finally getting the “Kardashian moment” she’s always wanted.

After seeing how much thought and effort Nate put into making their anniversary special for Danielle, RHONJ fans are applauding the dad of two for the sweet gesture.

This is not the first time the couple had us in our feelings in the past few weeks.

In Episode 3, Danielle organized a party to celebrate the anniversary of Nate’s recovery from emergency brain surgery, and it was another emotional moment for the couple and viewers.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral gets her ‘Kardashian moment’ on her anniversary

Danielle and Nate have been married for 15 years, and the couple gave us a peek at how they celebrated the milestone.

In a video shared on Instagram, Danielle walks downstairs and is greeted by her husband, who has lined up 15 bouquets of red roses in the hallway.

The mom of two covered her mouth in surprise when she saw her home covered in roses, giving off Kardashian vibes. The famous family is known for their humongous bouquets during special moments.

“My Kardashian moment ❤️, wrote Danielle in her post. “My sweet, magical, loving MAN epically delivered on our 15-year anniversary.”

The RHONJ star also pointed out that Nate put his DIY skills to good use, including a symbolic photo from each year of their marriage in each bouquet, plus making all the vases and labeling them with stickers

“By far, this was the sweetest gesture I’ve ever received,” said Danielle. ” I would always joke when the Kardashians would post their luxurious flowers in the foyer. But he was listening, and he totally nailed it.”

RHONJ fans impressed with Nate Cabral’s thoughtful anniversary gesture

After the sweet moment was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to rave about Nate’s thoughtful gesture.

“I always said it, Nate is the real MVP 🙌🏻😍❤️😂 love this so cute 🥰,” one person wrote.

“He’s amazing. And such a good balance. End of story,” added someone else.

An Instagram user said, “Nate making every guy step up their game ❤️❤️❤️ love this! Happy Anniversary!”

Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“I’m crying this is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen ❤️,” exclaimed someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.