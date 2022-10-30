RHONJ: Dolores Catania’s stolen Porsche was found

RHONJ star Dolores Catania was shaken up when her car got stolen but has learned a valuable lesson. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Last week Dolores Catania reported that she was working with authorities to find her Porsche.

It was stolen from her boyfriend Paul Connell’s driveway, and she was shaken and frightened that people would steal the car in these circumstances.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Porsche was found. However, the car was totaled.

Paul spoke out and explained that the car was involved in a race or a chase. But the driver got into a car accident and crashed.

It would seem like the driver and other occupants might have gotten hurt and that the police know who they are.

The car was discovered by the police in Linden. But Paul said there was nothing left in the car and it was a wreck.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania might be getting a new car

There’s an upside to this dramatic turn of events.

Paul revealed to Page Six that he and Dolores were out shopping for a new car. He said, “On the flip side, we are currently out car shopping.”

He also added that his girlfriend wants people to be more careful and not have a false sense of security. He said, “She wants to make sure that people know always lock your cars and keep your key fobs stored in a safe place.”

Dolores’ car was a gift from her ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe. She was expecting to get engaged to him, and instead, he gave her a Porsche.

She refused to move in with him without a strong commitment, and the two eventually broke up. The reality star had often complained that David was already married to his career.

Dolores Catania has some great news

During BravoCon, Dolores was asked if she had any plans to move in with Paul.

The Jersey native revealed that the two had been living together for close to a year.

She added that early on, her boyfriend didn’t want to play any games and was clear about his intentions.

Dolores said Paul helped her put her walls down. She also said that he was very sweet and complimented her every day.

She revealed that she and Paul share the same family values and traditions. She added that he goes out of his way to make her days better and is very intentional about their relationship. He is, therefore, much more present in her life than David ever was.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.