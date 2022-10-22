RHONJ: Dolores Catania takes a big step in her relationship with boyfriend Paul Connell

Dolores Catania has found what she was looking for with her boyfriend, Paul Connel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DemisMaryannakis/StarMaxWorldwide

Dolores Catania opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Paul Connell, during BravoCon.

She sat on a panel called Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families, and a fan asked her if she was ready to move in with Paul.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that they took that step last December.

Dolores joked that she “stayed there and never left.”

The reality star explained that her boyfriend wanted them to live together early on. Dolores said that since the beginning of the relationship, he was clear on his intentions toward her.

She said he wanted to be a big part of her life and wished that he would put her walls down.

Dolores told People that this made her fall for Paul more. She said, “When he came into my life, he goes, ‘I know you’re very independent, but I want to be a part of your stuff, so let me.”‘

Dolores explained that she’s always been tough, but hearing Paul say he wanted to be there for her made her soften up a little.

She revealed to the weekly magazine, “And as independent as I am and never needed that, I had never heard somebody say that. So, I kind of melted. It just kind of broke down a little wall that I always had of being this tough girl.”

The reality star also revealed that her boyfriend compliments her all the time and looks for ways to make her life better. She also revealed that they have the same family values, so it made it easier for them to get along.

Speaking of family dynamics, Dolores revealed that she and Paul have even been out to dinner with her ex-husband Frank Catania and his new girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich.

Frank had made some bad comments about Paul in the past and felt that Dolores’ new beau didn’t respect his relationship with her. However, Frank revealed at BravoCon that he and Paul were now in a much better place.

Dolores Catania finds love after Dr. David Principe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have seen Dolores in a previous relationship. She dated Dr. David Principe on the show for a couple of seasons. She had said she was happy with the relationship, but David was never around.

David spent most of his time working at the hospital, and Dolores had commented that he was married to his job.

This eventually took a toll on the relationship as Dolores got tired of going to events and on trips by herself.

To make matters worse, she was expecting David to propose to her, but instead, he built a house and asked her to move in. She felt like he wasn’t seriously committed to her.

Today though, Dolores Catania has found love with Paul Connell after struggling in her relationship with Dr. David Principe. RHONJ will see Dolores’ newfound happiness when Season 13 hits Bravo airwaves in 2023.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.