RHONJ: Dolores Catania shares throwback in plunging bejeweled jumpsuit

Dolores Catania shares a throwback photo in a plunging jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Dolores Catania is reflecting on her fashionable appearance at BravoCon, and she posted a slew of throwback photos from the fun-filled weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with some familiar Bravo stars in a bedazzled jumpsuit with a halter top and a plunging neckline.

She added large earrings and had her hair in a half-up style as she captured the moment with Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan and Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay.

Scheana, by the way, was twinning with Dolores in a similar outfit –a plunging shimmery jumpsuit– with her hair styled in a neat ponytail and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

As for Reza, he donned all-black with layers of gold chains and showed off his neatly groomed salt and pepper hair.

Meanwhile, Dolores shared a few more outfits as she snapped photos with some of her castmates and other Bravolebrities during the three-day event.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania shares stylish throwback photos

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also wore a plunging bodysuit with side cutouts paired with a black textured jacket and matching pants during the event.

She snapped a photo with castmates Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice as they color-coordinated in black.

Dolores also chatted it up with model Chrissy Teigen– a self-proclaimed fan of the Housewives franchise– as well as The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola who stood out in a bright orange pantsuit.

In another image posted on Instagram, Dolores opted for a Chanel sweater with a white collar worn with a black and white pleated skirt paired with fishnets and platform heels.

The 51-year-old had her long hair parted down the middle with soft waves, and she posed with OG Caroline Manzo as well as RHOA stars Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks.

“#FlashbackFriday to the most epic weekend with my bravo family 💕 #BravoCon 💋 Can’t wait to see everyone again soon,” Dolores captioned the post.

Dolores Catania strikes a pose in a plaid mini skirt

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wasn’t done showing off her outfits from her stylish weekend at BravoCon, she had one more photo in the batch.

The last image showed Dolores clad in a white top with black and red bell sleeves paired with a matching red and black skirt.

She paired the pleated mini with fishnets and snapped a photo with Daryn Carp, host of the Tea Time Chats segment at BravoCon sponsored by Pure Leaf.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.