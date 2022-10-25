RHONJ: Dolores Catania ‘shaken up’ after car thieves snag Porsche from her boyfriend’s driveway

Dolores had a scare the other night. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania remains shaken up after an incident that occurred over the weekend.

Dolores shared at BravoCon that she’s been living with her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, since last December.

There’s no question the couple’s happier than ever, with Dolores constantly gushing over her new man.

However, last Saturday, things were far from romantic bliss after thieves snagged Dolores’ Porsche right out of the driveway.

Paulie and Dolores live in Edgewater, New Jersey, with reports sharing that the luxury car was stolen at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Not a lot of details about the theft have been made public, but an insider close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has shed some light on how she’s doing.

Dolores Catania ‘shaken up’ after thieves snag her Porsche from her boyfriend’s driveway

A source close to Dolores spoke to Page Six, spilling that she’s working with the police to find the Porsche. Dolores filed a police report when she realized the car was missing.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” the insider shared. “She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway.”

The car was a lavish gift from Dolores’ ex-boyfriend David Principe.

It caused quite a stir on Season 11 of RHONJ. Jackie Goldschneider insinuated the car was a substitute for David not giving her an engagement ring.

When Dolores and David called it quits, she kept the red Porsche convertible.

RHONJ stars take on BravoCon amid cast feud

Dolores was among several of her RHONJ costars who attended BravoCon despite the ongoing tension among the cast. The feud between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga has greatly impacted the ladies.

There were two panels for The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars. At Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball, Teresa, Melissa, and Joe were all kept apart.

However, one night after a day of meeting fans, an altercation between the Gorgas and Jennifer Aydin erupted as the latter threw a drink, and Joe caused quite a commotion in a hotel lobby.

As for Dolores, she has been staying out of the conflict even though she was a bridesmaid in Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. The brunette beauty’s focused on building a life with Paulie.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will hit Bravo airwaves in 2023. Fans will have to wait until then to see just how much of Dolores’ relationship with Paulie plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.