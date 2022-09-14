RHONJ: Dolores Catania says feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas ‘at a high stage of bad’

Teresa Giudice is still at odds with Melissa and Joe Gorga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The relationship between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa has not improved since their altercation over a month ago. Dolores Catania just gave an update on her castmates and confessed that their feud is at an all-time high.

We found out a few weeks ago that Teresa and the Gorgas had a falling out while filming the finale episode for Season 13.

The drama kicked off due to a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe with a family friend, and she confronted her sister-in-law about her role in the story.

Things got so bad during the confrontation that security had to get involved, and that was the final straw for the Gorgas, who decided to separate themselves from Teresa from then on.

The couple made that very clear when they decided to miss her lavish August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Several weeks have passed since the incident occurred, but the two families have still not made any leeway in mending their relationship.

Things are bad between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas

Dolores Catania spoke with Page Six, and she dished about the ongoing drama between Melissa, Joe, and Teresa.

“It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” revealed the Real Housewives of New Jersey star about the relationship between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Dolores is close friends with both sides and remains hopeful that the families can mend things and come back together.

Despite the rough situation, the 51-year-old doesn’t think all hope is lost for the Gorgas and the Giudices.

“I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet–if I were to speak in medical terms,” added Dolores. “I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse.”

Dolores Catania does not believe Melissa Gorga cheated on Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also talked about the rumor that has ripped the two families apart and affirmed that she doesn’t believe a word of it.

“I would never believe such a thing,” said Dolores, who called the unvalidated rumor “very sad.”

As for a possible reconciliation, Dolores wants Melissa, Joe, and Teresa to fix things as soon as possible for the sake of their kids.

“They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other,” explained Dolores. “They weren’t raised to not get along. They weren’t raised to not have their families together.”

“They have beautiful children, both of them, and those children should be able to be together,” she reasoned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.