RHONJ: Dolores Catania goes glam in little black dress

Dolores looks fabulous for RHONJ After Show. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is gorgeous in a little black dress as she gets ready for Season 13 of the hit Bravo show.

Dolores returns for another explosive season of RHONJ that has fans anxiously waiting for the highly anticipated premiere.

Although Bravo hasn’t released an official Season 13 release date, Dolores’ good friend Teresa Giudice did tease one along with the cast photoshoot.

It turns out the cast has been doing a lot more than just shooting photos for the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show has also been filming, and Dolores brought her fashion A-game to the interviews.

Last week, Dolores showed off the style she chose for the cast interviews that break down each episode and give fans more insight into what’s really going on with the ladies.

Dolores Catania goes glam in little black dress

The Instagram fan accounts @bravohousewives and @marissastissi.hair shared Dolores’ RHONJ After Show look. It was all about the glam for Dolores, too.

Dolores opted for a long-sleeved little black mini dress with polka dots. She went subtle yet glamorous with her makeup, adding hoop earrings as accessories, and opted to have her hair parted down the middle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Three photos made up the IG post, all with Dolores sitting in a chair. The first had her staring at the camera, with the second shot showing her smiling and the final image having Dolores looking off to the side.

“LOVE this look💕 Dolores filming for the aftershow! Hair done by @marissastissi.hair! She styled her and also did her extensions. @marissastissi.hair has her own beautiful salon and specializes in color & handtied extensions,” was the caption on the post.

Dolores will be bringing her stellar fashion sense to BravoCon this weekend. It will be a family affair for her as her ex-husband Frank Catania and son Frankie Catania are slated to be part of the event too.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania wishes son Frankie a happy birthday

Speaking of Frank Jr, it was his birthday over the weekend, and his mom did not miss a beat celebrating him.

Dolores took to Instagram to reveal her only son was turning 24 years old. She shared a series of photos of Frankie as a child and all grown up as she wished him the “happiest of Birthdays.”

In the comments section of the post, Frankie returned the favor by gushing over his mom.

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Frankie expressed how he loved Dolores and declared her “The best mother a boy could ask for.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.