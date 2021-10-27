RHONJ: Danielle Staub talks unaired footage from Season 2, says Teresa Giudice stabbed her with a fork

Did Teresa Giudice stab Danielle Staub? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/ Admedia

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Danielle Staub just made an eye-raising claim against former castmate Teresa Giudice and it involves a fork being used as a weapon against her.

According to Danielle, Teresa actually stabbed her with the utensil during Season 2 but the controversial alum claimed that scene was never shown on TV.

This is just one in a slew of revelations being made about the Bravo Housewives following the release of David Quinn’s tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé.

Danielle Staub says Teresa Giudice stabbed her with a fork

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey has made some shocking allegations in the past but this one is high on the list– especially since it never aired. It’s hard to imagine that such a juicy moment was caught on camera and Bravo chose not to air it but that’s exactly what Danielle alleged in the publication.

The surprising revelation from Danielle along with a response from Andy Cohen regarding the alleged incident.

According to Danielle during an altercation with the newly engaged OG, “Teresa took a fork to my back! I had a fork stabbed and dragged down my back! So I stopped running,” Page Six recounted from the tell-all book.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 59-year-old claimed that the incident took place at the infamous Posche fashion show– a popular Jersey event hosted by a former friend of the show Kim D. The night in question was dramatic enough for viewers who witnessed a heated altercation between Danielle and several of the Jersey women. But apparently, a lot more happened that we did not get to see.

Danielle Staub compares RHONJ to Jerry Springer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum continued to dish about the incident which she called “Jerry Springer on steroids,” and noted that when it happened one of the security guys was “holding onto” her arm.

“Like, these women were dangerous,” commented Danielle who later alleged, “I didn’t know they’d start physically coming at me after that! I should be able to say what I want to say and not get physically accosted for it.”

While Danielle’s revelation seems shocking, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen– who Danielle has also made shocking allegations about — didn’t deny that it happened, but he didn’t confirm it either.

Andy noted that if the incident did take place as Danielle said, viewers would not have seen it on TV.

“We don’t like it when it gets physical,” shared Andy. “We tend to cut away from it. We’ll show that something happens, but we kind of do flashes on the screen. It was not in keeping with what we want the Housewives to be.”

Do you believe Danielle’s story that Teresa stabbed her with a fork?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.