RHONJ critics tell Gia and Teresa Giudice ‘Please Go away’ as they show off fancy outdoor space

Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice are feeling the heat on social media as critics urge the pair to “Please go away.”

The mother-daughter duo has been facing a lot of backlash this season amid tensions and a major cast divide on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Now that Gia has come of age and is getting more camera time on the show, the critics have set their sights on the 23-year-old.

Gia has been more vocal this season, taking sides with her mom against the other women as the cast drama reaches a toxic level.

Who knows what will happen next season as the Season 14 cast awaits their fate. Many hope Teresa will be axed and Gia will be right with her.

However, many believe the franchise cannot survive without its OG, so let’s wait and see how that pans out.

For now, Gia and her mom are living their best lives, but some RHONJ fans have grown tired of the twosome.

Critics beg Gia and Teresa Giudice to ‘Please Go away’

Gia and Teresa recently gave Bravo a tour of their fancy New Jersey backyard, but when a promo snap of the RHONJ stars was posted online, it received a ton of backlash.

The comment section quickly filled up with people expressing disdain for seeing the “gruesome twosome.”

“No one cares. Teresa go away. No one wants to watch what your doing,” wrote a commenter.

“Teresa really needs to go away! Melisa is so much more relatable!” added someone else.

An Instagram user also said, “Gia needs to go away and get a life of her own It’s too much and she’s not enjoyable to watch anyway Please stop trying to make Gia happen on RHONJ.”

“Not interested in ANYTHING Giudice,” said a commenter.

Someone else bluntly exclaimed, “Please Go away.”

Teresa and Gia’s luxury backyard revealed

Teresa and Gia are living large this summer and doing it right at home in their New Jersey mansion.

Gia recently gave a sneak peek on her now-expired Instagram Story of the large barbecue grill as part of their backyard.

The stunning outdoor space also includes a custom-made pizza oven, an outdoor dining table to fit their large family, a large cabana, a swimming pool, and a massive patio for entertaining.

The area is surrounded by lush greenery, and a waterfall adds to the peaceful ambiance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.