RHONJ critics drag Teresa Giudice for inappropriate outfit after night out

Teresa Giudice rocked her pink Barbie outfit to enjoy a girls’ night out with her bestie, Jennifer Aydin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and their kids went to see Nicki Minaj in concert, and they rocked the Barbz signature color.

However, people were not feeling Teresa’s belly-baring, three-piece outfit and they wanted her to know it.

When she posted the fashionable photos online, critics dragged her and claimed the outfit was inappropriate for someone her age.

The snap showed the yoga-loving mama posing at the foot of her grand staircase in a mini skirt with a matching bralette and jacket, complete with clear heels.

She had one arm around Jennifer who opted for a more casual attire as they posed for the snap before heading out.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice slammed by critics for inappropriate outfit

The RHONJ star posted the stylish photo on Instagram with the caption, “Pink is just not color, It’s a state of mind.”

However, it wasn’t the color that her followers were focused on.

“Come on Teresa. Love the color but That’s something your daughters would wear and more age appropriate 🙈” wrote one commenter.

“I mean at some point we all reach an age that certain clothes are just not appropriate no mater how good our body’s look,” said someone else. “You look great but too old to wear this!”

One Instagram user urged the 51-year-old, “Please 🙏 put some clothes on @teresagiudice your obviously not 20 anymore, nobody wants to see that s**t.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Someone said, “Cute outfit…just not for your age!!!”

Another commenter bluntly added, “Dress AGE APPROPRIATE!! This looks VERY TRASHY !!!!!”

Teresa Giudice enjoys a Nicki Minaj concert with her girls

The timing of Teresa’s post is one of the reasons she got such harsh feedback; she shared the photo on Easter Monday.

Don’t worry, though; the RHONJ star didn’t wear the skimpy outfit to church on the holy day.

It was for a Nicki Minaj concert held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and the mom of four snapped photos with her girls and their friends as they posed backstage with the rapper.

The photo showed the eldest Giudice daughter, Gia, rocking all black while her younger sisters, Audriana and Milania, were clad in pink.

Gabriella was missing from the photo since she was away at college.

“New Jersey takes Gag City! Thank you so much for making this night so special for my girls, we love you @nickiminaj! 💕,” wrote Teresa on Instagram.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.