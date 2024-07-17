RHONJ critics call out Margaret Josephs’ fashion flub: ‘Your shirt is on backwards’

Margaret Josephs brought her followers along for a recent cosmetic touchup, but people were more concerned about her outfit.

Cameras followed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star as she headed to a medspa to fix her “peanut head,” but we’ll get to that in just a bit.

Meanwhile, it was her casual outfit that had people going off in the comments, convinced that the 57-year-old had suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

You can figure that out for yourself when you watch the video, but either way, several people took to the comments to tell Margaret “Your shirt is on backward.”

The Bravo star is still soaking up what might be her last moments as a Housewife amid claims that a shakeup is imminent.

Margaret has gotten a lot of heat for the toxicity that has overtaken the franchise, and even if producers decided to keep some cast members for Season 15, she might not make the cut.

For now, the women are patiently awaiting their fate as the season dwindles to a close with only two episodes left.

Critics call out RHONJ star Margaret Josephs’ fashion flub

Margaret rocked a nude tank top and jeans shorts for her medspa visit and while many persons loved the casual outfits, a few critics felt she was wearing it wrong.

The stylish tank featured deep cuts around the armpit area, and people were convinced it was meant to be worn differently.

“I think your shirt is backwards, honey,” one commenter wrote.

“Her tank top is def on backwards!!!” exclaimed someone else.

Another person questioned “Is that tank on backwards??”

Several other people made similar comments on Margaret’s Instagram post.

“Your tank is on backwards,” someone informed the RHONJ star.

Another added, “Pretty sure you have your shirt on backwards.”

Margaret Josephs takes cameras along as she fixes her ‘peanut head’

Meanwhile, the point of Margaret’s video wasn’t just to model her unique tank top it was to show how she fixes her peanut head.

“Good bye peanut head! 🥜👧🏼✌🏻I prefer to look like a juicy grape 🍇 😜 Thanks @thehudsonmedspa for plumping me up!” she captioned the Instagram post.

As she sat with her doctor, Margaret touched her temples and noted that “peanut head is when you’re thinner or older… over here, you lose the volume.”

The video showed Margaret lying back comfortably while getting injections in her problem area and then showing off the results on one side of her face before repeating the treatment on the other side.

“I mean I feel like it evens out my face,” she later exclaimed. “It’s life-changing, who would know?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.