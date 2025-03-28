RHONJ couple Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas accused of owing millions

Here we go again!

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, are accused of being millions of dollars in debt, and it’s not the first time.

Court records dated 2025 indicate that the husband and wife duo have separate debts to settle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum reportedly owes over $300,000, while Luis allegedly owes over $2.5 million.

Furthermore, Luis is reportedly looking to borrow more funds in relation to a mortgage debt and seeking an extension of the repayment date.

This follows allegations during the last season of RHONJ that Luis had squandered Teresa’s money.

During an interview with Carlos King in 2024, the mom of four refuted those claims, revealing that Luis has more money than she does.

She also revealed that the NJ businessman bought a five-million-dollar home and put both their names on the title to prove the type of man he is.

Is Luis Ruelas over two million dollars in debt?

Court documents indicate that New Jersey businessman Luis was recently hit with a $2.5 million tax lien.

The lien was filed in Mercer County, and the judgment filing date listed is March 6, 2025.

Luis Ruelas’ tax Judgement. Pic credit: New Jersey Courts

In 2024, reports indicated that the 49-year-old took out a $1 million mortgage loan on their marital home, which was purchased years prior.

Court papers obtained by The U.S. Sun claim that the $1 million loan given to Luis by a Florida limited liability company matured with the final payment due on March 25, 2025.

However, the media outlet reported that “Luis is requesting an extension on the loan” and asking for an additional $250,000 as per mortgage modification documents.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is also in debt

Meanwhile, Luis isn’t the only one reportedly suffering money issues in the Ruelas/Giudice household.

His wife, Teresa Giudice, is also alleged to have a hefty debt to pay off.

According to information from the New Jersey Courts, the Bravo star is a little over $300,000 in debt.

The judgment date for the filing is listed as March 20, 2025.

Teresa Giudice’s court documents. Pic credit: New Jersey Courts

News of the couple’s alleged financial woes have been making the rounds on social media, but neither Teresa nor Luis has commented on the claims.

The claims come at the worst possible time as RHONJ remains on pause, with rumors of a reboot that could have the OG bidding goodbye to her Bravo paycheck for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.