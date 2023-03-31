Melissa Gorga usually looks great in the pieces she picks from her online boutique, and her latest outfit did not disappoint.

The Jersey girl enjoyed a night out in Florida, and she was classy for her denim dress glow-up.

The long, flowy dress had delicate straps with buttons down the front and it gave off major vacation vibes. While the dark denim looked great with Melissa’s skin it was the back of the dress that stole the show.

In another snap, the reality TV personality showed off the low-cut back, which featured an intricate design with tiny denim straps.

She kept her makeup simple and glam, opting for a sleek ponytail, as she accessorized with tan sandals and a chic clutch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fashionable images were posted on the Envy by MG Instagram page as they promoted the outfit.

The caption read, “Talk about a denim dress glow up!! The Keana Dress is perfection on @melissagorga Vacay Vibes ⛱ #honj #melissagorga #envybymg.”

Melissa Gorga faces cheating rumors on RHONJ

Melissa looked cool, calm, and collected in the stylish photos, but she’s about to be quite the opposite when the new episodes play out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey midseason trailer showed what’s left to come in Season 13, including the cheating rumor that rocked Melissa and Joe’s marriage.

Reportedly, her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice played a role in spreading the rumor that Melissa was caught kissing a family friend, and that was the final nail in the coffin for the mom of three.

Her already rocky relationship with Teresa took a turn that has now cemented their toxic family dynamic.

Once Melissa caught wind that Teresa was involved in the infidelity rumor, she and Joe drew a clear line in the sand. They decided to skip Teresa and Luis’s August 2022 wedding.

Since then, their relationship has continued on a download spiral, with no indication that they will ever reconcile their differences.

Meanwhile, after over a decade of watching the fighting between the Gorgas and the Giudices, viewers have grown tired of the hamster wheel, and they want off.

People are hoping that either Teresa or Melissa are let go from the franchise so that this storyline can officially end.

Melissa Gorga shows off her smile after using PlusWhite

If Melissa ever has to leave RHONJ, she’ll be just fine thanks to her many business endeavors including several brand partnerships.

Some time ago she promoted one of her “favorite whitening products” from PlusWhite — their 5-minute speed whitening system.

“I just love it! It is so easy to use too! I can do it at home anytime I want to give my Smile a Boost of white😬 Check them out at @pluswhite They will give you 20% off is you use this code 204GORGA ❤️❤️ #ad,” wrote Melissa in her caption.

The teeth whitening product is great for quickly removing coffee, tea, wine, and tobacco stains. Plus, as the name suggests, all you need is five minutes per day for long-lasting results.

The ingredients in the product are used by dentists, and the gel begins whitening your teeth on the first application.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.