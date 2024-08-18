RHONJ casting update reveals whether Teresa Giudice was asked to leave ahead of Season 15

Teresa Giudice’s future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for a while now.

The original star is on the outs with many of her castmates, and there have been countless questions about whether producers would remove her from the show for good.

Pulling Teresa would allow most of the cast, including Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs, to return.

However, reports have alleged that Bravo could push producers to completely reset the show after years of fractured cast dynamics.

Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania, was caught up in casting drama earlier this week when he indicated that Teresa was asked to walk away from the long-running reality hit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He walked those comments back in the aftermath, and now, TMZ is setting the record straight.

The outlet cites sources who said “there is absolutely no truth to the claim” that Teresa’s tenure on the show is over.

Teresa has been a polarizing reality TV figure for years

Teresa has been a polarizing figure on the small screen for well over a decade now, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if she was let go.

She’s one of the most recognizable Real Housewives ever, and because of her lengthy time on the show, her episodic fee will tower above that of her co-stars.

Bravo and producers have reportedly not yet decided what the best approach for the series is.

It would be easy to rush into things, but it seems that producers are taking a wait-and-see approach in the event that the cast dynamics miraculously shift after a lengthy hiatus.

It’s hard to imagine Teresa and Melissa ever being on-screen together again unless they patch up their relationship because their feud has dominated too much of the show.

Teresa did hint that a decision had been made about her future on RHONJ earlier this week with some inspirational statements on Instagram that indicated she would follow whatever path was set out for her.

The RHONY reboot means nothing is off the table

In the past, Teresa would have been a slam dunk for returning, but The Real Housewives of New York’s full-cast reboot has changed the stakes at Bravo.

A reboot would allow the show to come down in price because there’s a good chance it would feature a group of unknown women vying for reality TV fame.

The good news for Teresa’s fans is that her fate isn’t entirely as sealed as some people would like to believe.

It will be a nail-biting couple of months because there’s no telling what RHONJ Season 15 will look like or whether it will even secure a pickup.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.