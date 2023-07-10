RHONJ beauty Rachel Fuda slays in sheer LBD on John Fuda date night

The Real Housewives of New Jersey beauty Rachel Fuda has been killing her fashion game this summer.

Rachel slayed the other night in a sheer little black dress as she enjoyed a date night with her husband, John Fuda.

The couple left the kids at home for some adult night fun at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel and John were loved up in a picture promoting their time at the casino.

Rachel stunned in a black dress with a halter-like top that was sheer with polka dots and a bottom that was black slik-looking material.

John, for his part, went for a more casual vibe, sporting dark blue jeans, a white button-down shirt, and sneakers.

They were all smiles in the Instagram post, which Rachel captioned, “Thank you @theoceanac for having us! We had a blast 🖤 We will be back soon 😘.

It’s been a Jersey Shore kind of summer for the Fudas, who have been spending quality time and family and friends enjoying the season.

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda and her husband John Fuda hit the Jersey Shore

Fun in the sun has been the theme of the summer for John and Rachel. They certainly deserved it after The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.

John was the MVP of the reunion, with his newfound fame forcing him to deal with rumors about his past.

Over the weekend, Rachel used Instagram again to share another picture of the Fudas enjoying some adult time at the Jersey Shore. The snap featured several couples, including Joe and Melissa Gorga, and was captioned. “Couples of the Shore.”

There was plenty of family time for the Fudas, also. Rachel and John spent time on the water with their three kids, Jaiden, Gianella, and Giuliana.

The drama of RHONJ is behind them for now, but fans can’t help but wonder if Rachel and John will be back for another season.

Will Rachel Fuda return for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the entire Season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been asked to return. That means Rachel should return as she has not indicated she’s looking to be one and done with the show.

Rachel made quite an impression on the show this season, not just because of her friendship with Melissa. The tension between Danielle Cabral and Rachel was quite entertaining.

Season 14 should be interesting, with all the same players and battle lines drawn between Melissa and Teresa Giudice. There are definitely teams among the cast, adding more intrigue about what comes next.

In the meantime, Rachel Fuda continues to have a blast this summer at the Jersey Shore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.