RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita slams ‘angry’ Rachel Fuda for going after Teresa Giudice

Jacqueline Laurita is throwing shade at The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast amid a major divide that’s resulted in talks of a shakeup or a full reboot.

The Garden State alum slammed the women for going after Teresa Giudice and claimed that there cannot be a revamp without the OG.

The 54-year-old reasoned that if the network doesn’t bring back Teresa for Season 15, no one else from the cast can return either.

She also expressed her opinion on Rachel Fuda, noting that instead of sharing her life with viewers, the newbie made Teresa her target.

Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, had an ongoing feud with Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, all season.

At one point, the two pairs attempted a sitdown, but it quickly went left, and now they want nothing to do with each other.

However, Jacqueline aired her frustration at how toxic the franchise has become, reasoning that they were too focused on trying to ice out Teresa.

Jacqueline Laurita blasts ‘angry’ Rachel Fuda and the RHONJ cast

Jacqueline was a guest on AllAboutTRH podcast and she didn’t hold back while chatting about the Jersey cast.

“It’s not fun to watch anymore,” declared the OG. “It’s too tense and deep and dark and toxic. That’s how I feel.”

Jacqueline blamed that on the major divide among the women, noting that even the newbies got caught up in taking sides.

“I feel like we didn’t even get to see who Rachel Fuda was,” noted Jacqueline. “She spent the whole season being angry at Teresa, and refused to film with her and was just angry the whole time.”

However, Jacqueline also had a problem with Rachel’s clique, noting that “their plan” was to ice out Teresa to get her off the show but that “it might backfire on them.”

Jacqueline says Teresa deserves the title of longest-running RHONJ star

During her candid chat, the Jersey alum explained that there’s no going forward with anyone on the current cast without Teresa being involved.

“They would have to totally reboot the show and start over,” reasoned Jacqueline. “I think the network needs to realize that Teresa deserves the title of being the longest standing Housewife of RHONJ.”

The brunette beauty noted that it wouldn’t be fair to fire Teresa and keep Melissa Gorga on the show because then she would earn the title of being on the franchise the longest.

“I don’t think she deserves that title over Teresa,” opined the former Bravo star.

“The show is centered around Teresa since the beginning, she’s always been the face of the show.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.