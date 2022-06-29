RHOM: Lisa Hochstein accuses estranged husband of displaying volatile behavior in front of their kids

Lisa Hochstein claims her estranged husband, Lenny, “berates and threatens” her in front of their kids. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Hochstein was recently blindsided by her husband of twelve years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, after he filed for divorce and then announced it publicly after being seen with his new model girlfriend. Lisa had not made an announcement about their breakup at that time.

Lisa did allege during Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami that Lenny had an “emotional” affair when Lisa was pregnant with their son, Logan, but denied any physical contact took place. Although Lisa and Lenny were separated at the time, they were still legally married and eventually they decided to give their relationship another shot.

Now that their marriage is officially ending, Lisa has filed legal documents of her own against Lenny accusing him of displaying volatile behavior in front of their kids.

Lisa Hochstein claims Lenny ‘berated and threatened’ her

On Monday, Lisa filed court documents, obtained by The Sun, claiming that Lenny “berated and threatened” her in the presence of their two young children, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

Lisa claims she was forced to leave the couple’s family home, where they were both still residing, due to Lenny’s alleged conduct.

She is now requesting to be given exclusive use and possession of the home, a $52 million mansion in the posh Star Island neighborhood of Miami. She is also requesting a formal parenting plan, and for Lenny to pay her legal fees.

Lisa also had complaints about Lenny’s “presumed” girlfriend, alleging that having her kids exposed to a new woman in his life was “detrimental to the best interests of minor children.”

Lenny is believed to be dating model Katharina Mazepa, but nobody was specifically named in the legal papers.

In the documents, Lisa also claimed that she is not dating anyone else and that she continues to be “loyal” to her husband, even though Lenny filed for divorce unannounced and — she claims — without her knowledge.

Lenny claimed ‘irreconcilable differences’ in his divorce filing

In his divorce filing, Lenny claimed the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.” He also alleged that both parties had agreed to end their marriage a month prior to the filing.

The couple are claimed to have had a prenuptial agreement in place, with Lenny reportedly saying he would “fully provide for all of the children’s needs” and also requested “frequent time-sharing” of the children.

After news broke of an official filing, Lisa claimed she was blindsided that Lenny publicly announced the breakup of their marriage, calling his behavior reckless and stating, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them.”

Lenny announced that he was in a relationship with Katharina after photos surfaced of them out at a Miami nightclub. News of the split and divorce came immediately after, and Lenny denied any wrongdoing. “Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce,” he said, adding, “Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself.”

The Real Housewives of Miami currently airs on Peacock.