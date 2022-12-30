RHOM: Larsa Pippen scorching hot in skintight catsuit and thigh-high boots

RHOM star Larsa Pippen sizzles in a black bodysuit. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is doing what she does best, scorching up the internet with her daring outfits.

The latest snap from The Real Housewives of Miami star was posted only hours ago as she showed off her enviable curves in a skintight catsuit.

The black, body-hugging number featured long sleeves–ideal for the warm weather and for layering. Larsa wore an oversized Versace fur coat with black, green, and beige colors that went almost to her ankles.

She also had on a pair of patent black, thigh-high boots and added a pop of color to her outfit with a bright green handbag.

She styled her hair in a sleek, half-up style with long layers flowing down her back.

The mom-of-three added a bit of glam with large diamond studs and opted for nude lipstick, smokey eyes, and dark lashes.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen showcases her curves in a black catsuit

The Real Housewives of Miami star struck a stylish pose outside in her skintight catsuit while twirling her fingers through her hair.

She had one leg crossed in front of the other as she posed with a slew of green Christmas trees lit up from behind–adding the perfect backdrop to the photo.

Larsa did not tag her location in the photo posted to Instagram, but it seems as if she’s back on U.S. soil after enjoying some fun in the sun.

She recently jetted off to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate her daughter Sophia’s birthday, however, judging by her bundled-up outfit she appears to have left the sunshine and warm weather behind.

“Happy Holidays ❤️. Jumpsuit: @ygcollection_ coat: @versace bag @stalvey,” she captioned the post.

Larsa Pippen is an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing

The Real Housewives of Miami star is known for rocking designer garb, as a matter of fact in her recent photo she was clad in Versace.

However, she’s not opposed to wearing cost-effective pieces, that is if the price is right–or if she’s getting paid to wear a particular brand.

Larsa has been modeling clothing from Pretty Little Thing and she’s getting big bucks to promote the U.K based fashion retailer.

Back in 2020, Daily Mail reported that Larsa snagged a six-figure deal as an ambassador for the company.

The business deal went down when Larsa was in the spotlight amid her falling out with the Kardashians.

That collaboration is still going strong as Larsa’s recent share was on Wednesday when she opted for a brown PLT mini dress, and she tagged them in the post.

“What if I need you everyday @prettylittlething,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.