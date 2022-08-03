RHOM: Larsa Pippen poses nude to showcase her new jewelry line

Larsa Pippen bares all for her new jewelry line, Larsa Marie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

For four seasons, Larsa Pippen has been one of the faces of Real Housewives of Miami, winning over fans with her ability to always come through with the drama.

Larsa is coming into her own as a single mom and beginning to live her best life, although she is most known for being the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

RHOM was on hiatus from 2016 until Peacock rebooted the show in 2022, and Larsa had many changes during those years. She and Scottie divorced after 24 years of marriage, but Larsa said they remain great friends and co-parents to their three children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Even though she has nothing to worry about financially, Larsa created a self-named jewelry line two years ago, and she is passionate about growing her business.

Larsa Marie is her designer jewelry line, sold exclusively online from Los Angeles. Larsa advertises it as affordable luxury jewelry. She launched the jewelry line in August 2020, and Larsa said it is her dream come true.

Larsa loves to model her own jewelry, and she posted a photo to Instagram that left little to the imagination.

Larsa Pippen glistens in her luxurious jewelry line while in the pool

The Miami Housewife shows off multiple bracelets and a necklace that she sells on her website. Larsa is chest-deep in a pool of water, exposing her ample cleavage as she raises her arms to her shoulders.

Larsa’s long hair is braided back and hanging down her back, leaving just her golden skin to showcase her necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Larsa often shows off her killer body on Instagram, and now she is using it as a billboard for her thriving business, and there is no better advertising!

Family is keeping Larsa busy during the RHOM filming hiatus

Larsa and Scottie’s oldest son, Scottie Jr., signed a 2-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the family reunited to celebrate the great news. Scottie Jr. was also featured in the early seasons of RHOM when he was a much younger boy.

She also recently took her kids out for a yacht day in the Miami bay, where she stunned in a gold bikini.

When she was approached about rejoining the cast of RHOM for the Peacock reboot, Larsa was skeptical about going back to reality TV. Her attorney advised that joining the reboot was not a good idea, but Larsa didn’t rule it out because of the good money that comes with it.

“She knows it comes with great financial gain, so she’s still on the fence,” the source shared at the time.

After the success RHOM had, hopefully, Larsa is glad she changed her mind!

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock.