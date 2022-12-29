RHOM: Larsa Pippen lounges on a yacht in blue bikini

Larsa Pippen heats up the Caribbean in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is enjoying the warm weather far away from the U.S. while donning a skimpy bikini and lounging on a yacht.

The Real Housewives of Miami star posted the steamy photo on social media as she posed alongside her daughter Sophia in honor of her birthday.

The mom of three opted for a striking electric blue bikini with black dots as part of the design. The top half featured a plunging neckline with a tie-string detail below the bust, paired with a hipster-style bottom.

Larsa had her hair in a messy bun, and she donned dark, oversized sunglasses while soaking up the sun.

She lounged on the top deck of the yacht with her legs partially folded underneath her body and one hand resting on her knee, with Sophia beside her striking a model pose in her floral bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sophia’s social media indicates that the young model and her mom spent her birthday on the tropical island of Turks and Caicos, enjoying the sea and sunshine.

Larsa Pippen strikes a pose in a blue bikini for her daughter’s birthday

The Real Housewives of Miami star posted the bikini photo on her Instagram Story while celebrating the birthday of her youngest child and only daughter.

“HBD my mini me,” she captioned the post while tagging Sophia.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

It appears the reality TV personality, and now ex-wife of Scottie Pippen treated her mini-me to a fabulous Caribbean getaway.

Sophia posted her birthday photo on Instagram and tagged the location as Turks & Caicos while adding two birthday cake emojis in her caption.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen promotes Halo Collar

Much like her castmates, the Real Housewives of Miami star is a dog lover, and her dog has made a few appearances on the show this season.

Therefore, it wasn’t surprising that she invested in a dog collar company, Halo Collar. Larsa shared more details about their collaboration in a past episode, and she recently took to Instagram to promote the brand again.

Clad in a stunning blue outfit and holding on to her fur baby, who was wearing one of the Halo Collars, Larsa noted, “Tis the season of giving, and I love gifting presents to my friends.”

“The perfect gift is the @halocollar which lets you create wireless fences for your dog and tracks your dogs every step,” she added.

The revolutionary device promises to keep your dog safe with its built-in virtual fences. The collar does not require installation and has patented GPS technology that can lead your dogs back to safety if they ever get lost.

The company promises that its system works with dogs of all breeds of any age.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.