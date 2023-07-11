RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan blasts David Portnoy for calling Sonja Morgan ‘gross’

Bravo stars stick together — or at least, in this case, they do!

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan is coming to RHONY icon Sonja Morgan’s defense after the Barstool Sports boss, David Portnoy, responded to a bit of Sonja’s flirtation.

It all went down in the comments of a Page Six social media post about a big celebrity Fourth of July party where Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were spotted getting very flirty.

The Real Housewives of New York star suggested that maybe she and Portnoy should get a motel room, tagging him in the comment.

Naturally, he saw the post and responded, but not in a good way. “Gross,” the Barstool Sports founder wrote in response.

While Sonja didn’t seem to care one way or another, it was another Bravo star who was up in arms, and she’s taking aim at David Portnoy with plenty of insults to make sure he knows which one of them is “gross,” and it’s definitely not Sonja Morgan.

Chanel Ayan takes aim at ‘gross’ David Portnoy

Bravo stars are like siblings when they fight — they can take all kinds of low blows at each other, but outsiders better not dare.

So when David Portnoy called Sonja Morgan “gross,” her Bravo sister Chanel Ayan jumped right in to defend her even though Sonja didn’t bother to hit back.

In the comments of a Page Six Instagram post, Chanel wrote, “He is gross Sonja is a catch and hot he be lucky she even thinks of him be appreciative bro.”

Many of the comments section agreed with Chanel, too, taking aim at Portnoy after Sonja tried to flirt a little bit.

One commenter responded to Chanel, writing, “@chanelayan honestly she’s too HOT for him anyways.”

Another chimed in after her and said, “He is rude! Why do everyone even care what he thinks? Because he is a CEO of a big company that his opinion matters more? Think not! She was teasing and he is plain rude!”

Yet another wrote, “If this guy didn’t have money, most ppl would look twice at him. Now Sonja, on the other hand, she’s pretty fantastic! I am tired of these loser talking about women like they are some kind of gods gift.”

Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Sonja Morgan is enjoying Welcome to Crappie Lake success

While David Portnoy is getting hammered in the comments section, Sonja Morgan is riding high on the success of her new series, Welcome to Crappie Lake.

The Daily Beast compared the show to The Simple Life, which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie and ran from 2003-2007 — except they think Luann de Lesseps and Sonja are even funnier.

What we’ve learned so far is that there is a lot of fishing, but in Sonja’s case, she caught herself a man, and they are still texting each other too.

Welcome to Crappie Lake has been a lot of fun to watch so far, and we have high hopes that the series will catch on as RHONY fans realize what a breath of fresh air it is.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.