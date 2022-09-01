RHODubai: Supermodel Naomi Campbell requested this Housewife for her fashion show

Naomi Campbell asks a Real Housewife to walk in her fashion show in Qatar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The iconic Naomi Campbell has now entered the chat!

The supermodel made a cameo at the beginning of the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion.

She called Andy Cohen and the host told her that he was about to start shooting the reunion.

He said he was sitting with Chanel Ayan as he excitedly looked at Chanel and Caroline Stanbury, who were sitting to his left.

Naomi told Chanel, “You are the best thing on the show.” She added, “Don’t let anyone ruffle your feathers.”

She also asked her if she would be in Qatar in October. She revealed she wanted her to walk in her show.

Chanel was smiling like a child; viewers could see how happy and humbled she was by the moment.

Of course, she gladly accepted the OG supermodel’s offer.

RHODubai fans take to social media to share their excitement about Naomi Campbell’s request to Chanel Ayan

Fans seemed as excited as Chanel as they took to social media to share their reactions. Some of them also shaded Caroline and said she looked salty.

Many viewers speculated that Caroline thought she would be the star of the show. She came from another Bravo show, The Ladies of London, and was a fan favorite at the time.

One fan wrote, “Black Girl Magic in Four Acts,” with snapshots of the scene when the two supermodels were on the phone with each other.

Black Girl Magic in Four Acts



Naomi Campbell – Chanel Ayan#RHODubaiReunion #rhodubai pic.twitter.com/vJw9feXWff — Mary's Clearance Rack (@IfMarys) September 1, 2022

Another viewer wrote, “Stanbury’s face when she realized that she wasn’t the top dog of the show like she was on Ladies of London when Naomi Campbell called in to give Ayan props”

Stanbury’s face when she realized that she wasn’t the top dog of the show like she was on Ladies of London when Naomi Campbell called in to give Ayan props 😆🤣😂🤣😩💀#RHODubai #RHODubaiReunion pic.twitter.com/59OOrykDfC — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) September 1, 2022

Another fan of Chanel wrote, “Ayan booking a gig from Naomi Campbell at the beginning of the reunion is undeniably iconic.”

Pic credit: @bravo_discourse/Twitter

Chanel Ayan took to social media to thank Naomi Campbell

When the trailer for the reunion came out, Chanel took to social media to send a big shout-out to Naomi.

She wrote, “NAOMI CAMPBELL I LOVE YOU FOREVER SIS.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bravo cameras will turn up for this fashion show. Viewers would be excited to see Chanel and Naomi working the runway on an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 8/9c on Bravo.